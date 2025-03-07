Cardiff Council Approves 2025/26 Budget

Cardiff Council has approved its 2025/26 budget, which will see more money for schools, social services, cleaner streets, and drain maintenance, alongside improvements to neighbourhood centres.

The agreed budget will see Cardiff now have the lowest council tax levels of any council in Wales, the authority said.

Several factors, including inflation, demand pressures, and expected pay increases for teachers, social workers, and other public sector employees, mean the council's budget for delivering day-to-day services like education, social care, refuse collection, parks, and libraries is set to cost over £67.2 million more in the next financial year than it has this year, it said.

Extra funding from Welsh Government has meant the council could reduce the budget gap from £67.2 million to £27.7 million.

Around 60 posts at the council are expected to be lost. The council said it would seek to do this through non-replacement of vacancies and voluntary redundancy. Reductions in management roles are expected to save £800,000.

As part of its Budget, the council reaffirmed its commitment to its 2025/26 -2029/30, five-year Capital spend programme. Total capital programme expenditure for 2025/26 is projected to be £506 million, with a five-year total of more than £1.5 billion.

The programme includes:

£136.1 million to develop Cardiff Cross Rail, cycle routes, improve transport infrastructure, encourage active travel and sustainability, subject to grant funding

£41.4 million investment in highway infrastructure

£207.2 million on economic development initiatives, including the International Sports Village and new Indoor Arena, which is primarily developer funded.

Cabinet Member for Finance, Modernisation and Performance, Cllr Chris Weaver, said: