Cardiff City Centre Hotel gets £845,000 Low-Carbon Upgrade

easyHotel, the low-carbon affordable hotel chain, has completed the upgrade of its Cardiff City Centre hotel’s energy system to align with its strategy to be the leader in low-carbon great value hotels in Europe.

The £845,000 upgrade is part of an ongoing £6.4 million investment started in 2023 to cut the Group’s overall CO2 emissions by 25%. Out of this, £5.1 million has been invested in the UK, with the rest set aside for the brand’s owned hotels in the EU. The energy infrastructure upgrade included replacing the gas boiler with electric air source heat pumps, upgrading mechanical units, and installing solar panels to the roof.

Reducing emissions is a key focus for easyHotel, as the hotel sector contributes to around 1% of carbon emissions globally. The low-carbon hotel operator has rolled out several initiatives across its estate of owned hotels including removing single use plastic from all guest areas of the hotel and launching a new hotel design that emits 39% less CO2 over a 50-year life cycle compared to the competition.

Karim Malak, CEO of easyHotel, commented:

“easyHotel Cardiff’s low-carbon transition is a major step in our mission to redefine great-value, low-carbon hospitality. Reduced emissions translate into reduced costs, ensuring our guests enjoy both savings and greener stays.”

Shannon Waltho, easyHotel Cardiff City Centre Hotel Manager, commented:

“Introducing these initiatives at our Cardiff hotel highlights our commitment to lowering our carbon emissions while maintaining the comfort and value our guests expect. These energy upgrades are projected to lower our emissions by 24 tonnes annually.”

Alongside Cardiff, easyHotel has concluded work on its Glasgow, Ipswich, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds and Sheffield hotels as part of its £6.4 million low-carbon investment.