Cardiff Careers Adviser Shortlisted for National Award

A Careers Wales adviser from Cardiff has been nominated for a national Careers Development Institute (CDI) award.

Bethan Williams, who works as a careers adviser within the Working Wales service, is a finalist in the “Career Development Professional Working in Non-Education Settings” category.

Bethan has been recognised for her work to improve support for neurodivergent customers. She designed an introductory support package that includes written and visual information to help customers feel more comfortable when visiting the Careers Centre for the first time.

The pack features a “Welcome Wall” with photos of staff, along with their names and job titles, so visitors can familiarise themselves with the team before their appointment. Customers are also shown who their adviser will be on the day, helping to reduce anxiety and create a welcoming environment.

In addition, Bethan played a leading role in organising a highly successful Inclusive Jobs Fair, held in Cardiff careers centre in January, which welcomed more than 240 attendees.

Bethan said:

“I’m really honoured to be nominated for this award. I wanted to make the careers centre feel more inclusive for everyone, especially neurodivergent customers and those who might experience anxiety about visiting. I hope this helps more people feel confident about taking their next steps.”

Nikki Lawrence, chief executive at Careers Wales, said:

“Bethan’s nomination is a testament to the care, creativity and commitment she brings to her work every day. “Ensuring our services are accessible and supportive of neurodiverse individuals is essential for building a truly impartial and inclusive system. “We want to make sure that each and every one of our customers can make informed career choices with tailored support that recognises their individual strengths and needs. “We’re incredibly proud of Bethan and delighted to see her recognised at a national level.”

The 2025 CDI Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 17 June. The winners will be announced at the Royal National Hotel in London.