Cardiff Capital Region Sparks Multi-million Pound Tech Investment to Transform Endoscopy Care

A six-figure investment by Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) has acted as the catalyst for a multi-million-pound healthcare breakthrough by Chepstow-based IQ Endoscopes, developing a single-use device set to transform patient care and cut NHS waiting times.

Through its Challenge Fund, CCR awarded £750,000 to Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (CAVUHB) to explore how innovation could speed up endoscopy procedures in Wales, with £374,000 of that sum provided to IQ Endoscopes. That investment acted as a catalyst for the company to secure significant private sector backing, enabling new jobs, possible manufacturing in Wales, and a global route-to-market.

Endoscopy services across Wales were severely disrupted during the pandemic, with waiting lists exceeding 30,000 patients post-pandemic, and urgent cases waiting up to 43 weeks.

The CCR-backed project set out to address this challenge by:

Developing sustainable single-use endoscopes that eliminate lengthy cleaning processes

Enabling procedures at the bedside or in clinics, creating new patient pathways

Increasing capacity for clinicians and reducing waiting times

Improving hospital efficiency, freeing up beds and speeding up patient discharge.

The new device has been independently evaluated by the Centre for Healthcare Evaluation, Device Assessment and Research (CEDAR), confirming its clinical viability. IQ Endoscopes is now preparing for wider adoption across health systems in the UK and internationally.

Launched in 2021, CCR’s £10 million Challenge Fund was intended to drive scalable innovation by connecting public sector needs with private sector expertise. It is now being combined into CCR’s new Infuse programme.

This latest success demonstrates how relatively small public investments can unlock major private backing, deliver life-changing technologies, and position South Wales as a world-class hub for medtech innovation, CCR said.

Kellie Beirne, Chief Executive, Cardiff Capital Region, said:

“This is exactly what Cardiff Capital Region’s Challenge Fund was designed to achieve: connecting public sector challenges with innovative businesses to deliver solutions that transform services, attract significant private investment, and generate economic value for our region. IQ Endoscopes is a brilliant example of this in action.”

Matt Ginn, Chief Executive Officer, IQ Endoscopes, said:

“The support from Cardiff Capital Region and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has accelerated our development and helped us prove that innovation made in Wales can meet global healthcare needs. We are proud to be building a business that delivers for patients, the NHS, and our economy.”

Prof Jared Torkington, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon at CAVUHB, said: