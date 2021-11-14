Cardiff Brand Floris Launches at St David’s

St David’s Dewi Sant Cardiff is welcoming Floris, a Cardiff-based stationery brand, to its line-up of retailers.

Founded in 2020, Floris is a brand that matches eco-friendly credentials with aesthetically pleasing designs. Its journals, notebooks, notepads, and even pens are created using sustainable materials, from recycled paper to vegetable oil-based inks to biodegradable plastics and vegan alternatives to leather.

Floris stationery is designed in Cardiff by owner Aoife Doherty, with all materials manufactured in the UK by independent businesses that share her sustainable values. Signing for a nearly 500 sq ft site on the Hayes Arcade, Floris will operate adjacent to the newly refurbished L’Occitane store and is set to open in mid-October.

James Waugh, Centre Director at St David’s Dewi Sant, said:

“We’re excited to welcome Floris to St David’s, and we’re especially proud to add another retailer to our local line-up. Floris complements our existing retailers perfectly, and we’re sure visitors will enjoy its range of beautifully-designed and sustainable products.”

Aoife Doherty, Founder of Floris, added:

“Genuinely sustainable products can be designed beautifully, and durable enough for everyday use. Whether it’s a gift or for yourself, Floris has all stationery needs covered. This will be my first bricks and mortar store which is incredibly exciting, and considering Cardiff is my home, I can’t think of any other place I’d rather take this massive step for my business.”

For more information and centre opening times, please visit https://stdavidscardiff.com/