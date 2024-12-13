Cardiff Based Lawn Care Franchise Wins Prestigious National Business Award

Cardiff-based GreenThumb franchise owner, Mark Durkin, has won Rising Franchise Star at this year’s national 2024 Franchise Business Awards, as well as being shortlisted for Franchisee of the Year.

The double accolade celebrates Mark’s outstanding achievements since he started his business in 2017, as well as recognising his unwavering commitment to excellent customer service and the ongoing success of his business, which covers Cardiff West, Newport, Chepstow and Gloucester.

The 2024 Franchise Business Awards celebrated the transformative impact of franchises across the UK, recognising achievements in innovation, customer satisfaction, training, and franchisee support. Due to his excellence in each of these categories, Mark is now celebrating the prestigious business award win for Rising Franchise Star.

GreenThumb Cardiff West has been servicing lawns in and around South Wales and Gloucester since 2017 and has rapidly grown the business to over 5,500 customers. With a team of 10 lawn operatives and three administrative staff, all working from the Cardiff depot, the main focus of the business is to provide exceptional customer service and high-quality lawn care to ensure all their customers’ lawns are cared for correctly and that their customers are satisfied with the lawn care they provide.

“It’s a fantastic achievement to win this award and I’m so proud of having built such a successful business to become the leading lawn care provider across South Wales and Gloucester,” said Mark Durkin. “In the past eighteen months alone, I have taken on two more branches, which brings us to five, and employed seven new staff members. This rapid expansion would not have been possible without my incredible team who are all so committed and hardworking, so this tribute is as much for them as it is for me. Together, we have been able to expand the business and continue to deliver the quality services that our customers expect of us. There’s no stopping me now as I look to double the business within the next 10 years!”

Business Awards UK judges explained that Mark was a worthy winner of the award for Rising Franchise Star as he had demonstrated how determination and community-focused service can lead to rapid growth. From starting as a solo franchisee to building one of the most successful branches in their network, his story is truly inspiring. They added that finding someone like Mark is exactly what they were looking for in the Rising Franchise Star award – someone who showcases how dynamic, adaptable, and visionary franchising can propel businesses to success while positively influencing local and global markets.

“We are delighted to celebrate Mark’s award, which is testament to his remarkable success within his own business, as well as the franchise network,” said Paul Edwards, Managing Director of GreenThumb. “Since he began his franchise over eight years ago, he has been instrumental in scaling his business locally, creating employment and promoting the GreenThumb brand. With his ambitious plans for the future, Mark is a deserving winner and an excellent example within the franchise community.”

Based in Cardiff, GreenThumb covers Cardiff, Bridgend, Newport, Chepstow, Monmouth, Forest of Dean and surrounding areas. It is part of a national network of over 220 local territories, most of which are franchised, with more than 2.5 million treatments carried out each year by professional and caring lawn care teams