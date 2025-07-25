Cardiff and Vale College Sends Record Number of Competitors to the WorldSkills UK Finals

More learners and apprentices from Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) than ever before will be taking part in this year’s WorldSkills UK Finals.

A record 16 learners and apprentices from the college will compete in a range of disciplines when the WorldSkills UK Finals come to Wales in November, and the college will be hosting some of the heats.

CAVC will also compete in Beauty Therapist and Accounting Technician for the first time.

The learners and apprentices will compete against regional winners of skills contests from across the UK in their discipline. Winners at the WorldSkills UK Finals then stand a chance of representing the UK at ‘the Skills Olympics’ – the international WorldSkills Finals 2028 in Japan.

The CAVC Finalists are:

Nicola Smith – Accounting Technician

Alison Ling – Accounting Technician

Ruby Edwards – Aircraft Maintenance

David Morgan – Aircraft Maintenance

Belal Al Haka – Automotive Body Repair

Owen Thomas – Automotive Body Repair

Logan Sweet – Automotive Refinishing

Anisa Abdin – Beauty Therapist

Dominic Walker – Foundation Skills: Restaurant Services

Oliver Thomas – Heavy Vehicle Technology

Austin Peacock – Heavy Vehicle technology

Daniel Pitman – IT Support Technician

Daniel James – Network Infrastructure Technician

Travis Huntley – Wall and Floor Tiling

Alex Ainley – Wall and Floor Tiling

Joseph Burgess – Wall and Floor Tiling

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said: