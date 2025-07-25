Cardiff and Vale College Sends Record Number of Competitors to the WorldSkills UK Finals

More learners and apprentices from Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) than ever before will be taking part in this year’s WorldSkills UK Finals.
A record 16 learners and apprentices from the college will compete in a range of disciplines when the WorldSkills UK Finals come to Wales in November, and the college will be hosting some of the heats.
CAVC will also compete in Beauty Therapist and Accounting Technician for the first time.
The learners and apprentices will compete against regional winners of skills contests from across the UK in their discipline. Winners at the WorldSkills UK Finals then stand a chance of representing the UK at ‘the Skills Olympics’ – the international WorldSkills Finals 2028 in Japan.
The CAVC Finalists are:
- Nicola Smith – Accounting Technician
- Alison Ling – Accounting Technician
- Ruby Edwards – Aircraft Maintenance
David Morgan – Aircraft Maintenance
- Belal Al Haka – Automotive Body Repair
- Owen Thomas – Automotive Body Repair
- Logan Sweet – Automotive Refinishing
- Anisa Abdin – Beauty Therapist
- Dominic Walker – Foundation Skills: Restaurant Services
- Oliver Thomas – Heavy Vehicle Technology
- Austin Peacock – Heavy Vehicle technology
- Daniel Pitman – IT Support Technician
- Daniel James – Network Infrastructure Technician
- Travis Huntley – Wall and Floor Tiling
- Alex Ainley – Wall and Floor Tiling
- Joseph Burgess – Wall and Floor Tiling
Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:
“We wish the very best of luck to the 16 of our learners and apprentices who will be taking part in the WorldSkills UK National Finals in November. We are all extremely proud of you.
“At Cardiff and Vale College we passionately believe in the importance of skills competitions such as WorldSkills UK and the role they play in inspiring people to develop high level skills. Skills are vital for businesses of all sectors and sizes, and for economies across the world. High level skills make businesses better, more capable and efficient, attracting customers and contributing to more prosperous communities and economies.
“That is why WorldSkills UK is so important. It brings these messages together and highlights them on a UK-wide scale, showing employers and governments that investing in skills is investing in the future.”