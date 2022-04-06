Cardiff and Vale College Joins Forces with FinTech Wales

Cardiff and Vale College has joined forces with FinTech Wales and leading local financial services employers including Admiral, Deloitte, Hodge Bank and Principality to create a unique, fast-track training programmes designed meet the growing need for skilled people to fill job vacancies in FinTech.

FinTech – Financial Technology – involves businesses using technology to enhance or automate financial services. A rapidly growing industry, FinTech has benefits for businesses and customers alike.

CAVC has worked with employers including Admiral, Deloitte, Hodge Bank and Principality to develop the innovative fast-track training programmes designed to give people the skills required to fill vacancies and bolster the FinTech workforce in the Capital Region.

Aimed at graduates, or those with relevant skills and a passion for IT and coding who are looking to reskill or upskill to enter the FinTech industry, the free fast-track training programmes also feature a £150 a week training allowance for each attendee. Admiral, Deloitte, Hodge and the Principality have committed to interviewing all those who complete the required modules for FinTech roles in their company.

The training programmes include FinTech for front-end or back-end developers, and Industry 4.0, which equips participants with software engineering and web development skills that are recognised by industrial software and manufacturing organisations.

A fantastic opportunity for anyone to boost their career prospects in the growing FinTech sector, the developer courses will give people specialist knowledge of a range of programme languages, cloud services and project management. Industry 4.0 is aimed towards people looking to branch out into software development in the manufacturing or engineering industries.

The training programmes are part of the Coding Academy at CAVC, and suitable for anyone who may have left school several years ago and have had several jobs since, a recent graduate struggling to find the right job or someone who is looking to build their confidence and start again after an extended career break.

Alan Patefield-Smith, CIO of Admiral, said:

“Admiral is committed to working with organisations that provide opportunities for people in Wales to develop tech skills, allowing them to move into suitable roles. The Coding Academy continues to serve as a great pipeline of tech talent for businesses like ours.”

Hodge Bank Head of Engineering Jonathan Evans said:

“Hodge is delighted to be part of the Coding Academy! There is an ongoing need for a highly skilled tech community in South Wales which business like ours depend upon. The Coding Academy will be a big help in providing a steady supply of tech talent.”

Rich Forsyth, Head of Development and Operations at Deloitte, said:

“At Deloitte we’re working hard to close the digital divide and we recognise the huge demand for tech talent in South Wales. We’re committed to supporting early careers with the Coding Academy and this is a fantastic initiative that will create real opportunities for people to develop much needed skills in digital and technology.”

Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chief Executive Officer of FinTech Wales, said:

“FinTech Wales is delighted to be part of an initiative providing ambitious learners with an appetite for Coding the opportunity to supercharge their skill sets, something which is crucial to supporting the thriving Welsh FinTech ecosystem’s growth trajectory. Our member organisations have helped shape a pathway to upskill people for the FinTech sector, and the promise of an interview offers a really exciting career opportunity for young people to thrive, and is an innovative approach that we’re proud to support.”

Cardiff and Vale College Deputy Principal Sharon James said: