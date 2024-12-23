Cardiff Business   |

23 December 2024
Cardiff

Cardiff Airport Launches Next Generation Security

Picture Credit: Cardiff Airport

Next generation security is now fully operational at Cardiff Airport.

The new technology allows passengers to leave liquids under 100ml in their hand luggage, along with all electronics, speeding up the screening process.

Works have been undertaken in the terminal building for the past two years.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said:

“I would like to say a special thank you to our teams for working tirelessly to deliver this project. This state-of-the-art facility is a significant investment for the growth and future development of our national airport. Safety and security is our number one priority. We have worked closely with our suppliers, who I also want to thank for their hard work and support.”



