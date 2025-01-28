Canolfan S4C Yr Egin Celebrates Careers Wales Award

Canolfan S4C Yr Egin is delighted to announce its receipt of the prestigious ‘Best Promoters of the Welsh Language in the Workplace’ award at the recent ‘Valuable Partners of Careers Wales’ ceremony held at the Senedd in Cardiff.

This recognition celebrates the centre’s outstanding contributions to promoting the Welsh language within the workplace and beyond, alongside informing, inspiring and motivating young people of the career opportunities available to them within the creative industries.

Carys Ifan, Director of Yr Egin, said:

“Thank you very much to Careers Wales for this award – this recognition of Yr Egin’s work in promoting the Welsh language in the workplace means that we succeeded in realising Yr Egin’s aim to raise the status of the Welsh language and its culture in Carmarthen and the surrounding area and to act as a catalyst for the linguistic revival of Carmarthenshire. I am extremely grateful to the dedicated team at Yr Egin team for the exceptional way they engage effectively with hundreds of school pupils and numerous companies from the creative industries in order to offer insight into possible career paths, and provide advice and experiences from the highest standard. It is extremely important work that will affect the future of the region’s economy and language and it is a pleasure to collaborate with partners to promote and deliver. ”

Yr Egin, as part of its educational offer, provides a multitude of experiences, interventions and pathways for primary and secondary school pupils, for further education students and University students, promoting career opportunities in the creative industries in West Wales. Yr Egin’s ‘Valuable Partner’ through Career Wales is Bro Myrddin Welsh Comprehensive School. During 2024, we worked closely with the school, offering a number of activities and opportunities such as careers days at Yr Egin and at the school, providing work experience for a large number of pupils, holding mock interviews and a careers evening.

Dr Llinos Jones, Headteacher of Bro Myrddin School, said:

“It was a true pleasure to collaborate with Yr Egin in such a valuable partnership. Through this working relationship, we succeeded in giving pupils invaluable opportunities to meet employers, particularly in the Welsh-medium creative sector. Many pupils had the chance to explore Yr Egin’s unique facilities and gain insights from experts both within and beyond the school.”

Yr Egin, based on the campus of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, has long been a vibrant hub for the creative industries, housing a diverse array of organizations and professionals.

The centre’s unique environment fosters collaboration between creative businesses, community groups, and educational institutions, creating an ecosystem in which the Welsh language flourishes in formal and informal situations. From media production companies to arts organizations, many members of Yr Egin’s Creative Community have played a key role in offering invaluable experiences for young people. These initiatives are designed to enhance their skills, deepen their understanding of the professional world, and highlight the vital role of the Welsh language within it.

Osian Evans, owner and founder of ‘Moilin’, producers of creative digital solutions, who have held numerous workshops for students and young people in collaboration with Yr Egin, said:

“The opportunity to work with young people at Yr Egin has been invaluable. These experiences underline the significance of collaboration between the generations and the essential role of cultural institutions in fostering the next generation of Welsh speakers. This award confirms that supporting young people and promoting the Welsh language are not only cultural requirements but also essential for building a prosperous and inclusive society.”

One of the ways in which the Egin ensures engagement with secondary school aged pupils is to work closely with the Careers Wales organisation. Gaining recognition from them for the work was therefore an honour for the centre and its hard-working team.

Llinos Jones, Yr Egin’s Engagement Manager, says of the accolade:

“Winning this award is a moment of immense pride for myself and the whole of Yr Egin team. It reflects our dedication not only to promoting the Welsh language in the workplace, but also to creating opportunities for individuals to flourish in careers where the Welsh language is naturally used and where Welsh culture is valued. I’m incredibly proud of all the young people who play such an essential role in everything the centre does—our deepest thanks to them for their hard work and support.”

With its focus on collaboration, innovation and engagement with the community, Yr Egin remains committed to supporting the Welsh language in all aspects of its work, while shaping the future of young people within the creative industries.