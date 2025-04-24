Cancer Research Wales teams up with ABP Newport Marathon Festival

Cancer Research Wales has come on board as an Associate Charity Partner for the 2026 ABP Newport Marathon Festival.

Next year’s event will be taking place on Sunday 19 April and the Welsh cancer research charity is now recruiting for a team of runners to help with fundraising across the 10K, half marathon and marathon distances.

Entry to join #TeamCRW in any of the races costs £10 and by joining the charity fundraising team runners will need to commit to raising a minimum fundraising target. This is £150 for the 10K, £300 for the half marathon and £500 for the marathon.

Cancer Research Wales is the only charity wholly dedicated to funding cancer research in Wales for Wales. Money raised helps support cancer researchers and clinicians to make pioneering discoveries.

Adam Fletcher, Chief Executive of Cancer Research Wales, said:

“Cancer Research Wales – the Welsh cancer research charity, is delighted to announce our charity partnership with the Newport Marathon Festival. “The Newport Marathon Festival is a fantastic event which gives runners of all abilities the chance to support the groundbreaking research we fund here in Wales by taking part in a Marathon, half Marathon, 10K or a one-mile race. “Good luck to all our runners who are taking part in the Newport Marathon Festival on 19 April –we’ll be there to cheer you on, and we look forward to meeting you.”

Runners who join the Cancer Research Wales team will be supported by the charity throughout their training and fundraising efforts.

They will also receive a branded Cancer Research Wales TeamCRW running t-shirt – made from recycled plastic bottles, to wear on race day.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at event organisers, Run 4 Wales, added:

“We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with Cancer Research Wales into the 2026 ABP Newport Marathon Festival. “We’ve been working closely with the charity across many of our events for many years and it’s fantastic to now have them on board at Newport. “Cancer Research Wales is a fantastic charity and while the money it raises stays in Wales, the impact from its research reaches right across the world. This partnership is a brilliant fit for the ABP Newport Marathon Festival which attracts runners from both at home and abroad.”

Those who are interested in running as part of #TeamCRW can sign up or find out more here: newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/choose-a-charity/