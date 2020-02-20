Cancer Research Wales ‘Delighted’ to be Selected as STEM Awards Partner

An “incredibly worthy” cancer research charity transforming lives across Wales is set to benefit from the inaugural Wales STEM Awards.

Cancer Research Wales, which invests over £1 million each year in ground-breaking cancer research projects, has been chosen as the nominated charity partner for the first annual awards.

The charity, which is dedicated to developing life-changing treatments, diagnostic techniques and research, will receive all funds raised through the newly established event taking place at Cardiff City Hall on May 1.

The Wales STEM Awards will celebrate those making a difference to, and championing, the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) sector in Wales.

Cancer Research was selected as its first charity partner thanks to its world-class reputation for developing ground-breaking research.

Dr Lee Campbell, Scientific Projects and Communications Manager for Cancer Research Wales, said: “Every day, our scientists are making vital developments into the prevention, early diagnosis and improved treatment of cancer, for the benefit of patients in Wales and around the globe.

“All of our funds are raised in Wales and go to research projects in universities and hospitals across the length and breadth of the nation. “Many of our grants also support early-career scientists, helping to develop the next generation of cancer research leaders in Wales. We are proud to be independent and proud to be supporting world-class cancer research right here in Wales. “We’re really grateful to the Wales STEM Awards for choosing us as their inaugural charity partner.”

Joint founder of the awards Lyndsey Jenkins, from communications agency jamjar, said they were delighted to be partnering with Cancer Research Wales and supporting its life-saving work during the inaugural event.

She said:

“We are proud to be able to support this incredibly worthy cause as part of the first annual Wales STEM Awards. “The ground-breaking work Cancer Research Wales carries out every year directly impacts thousands of lives across the nation, and as such they were the perfect choice as our charity partner. “Cancer Research Wales is a prime example of why STEM is so crucial, and the impact that it can have on thousands of people, not just here in Wales, but on the global stage. “We look forward to working with the charity as part of the first annual awards and hope to raise as much as possible to support their vital work.”

The Wales STEM Awards features 15 categories highlighting those leading the Welsh STEM sector, addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage, inspiring and raising aspirations of the next generation, and businesses creating an impact on the Welsh economy.

They are being supported by headline sponsors GS Verde Group, an integrated, multi-disciplinary professional advisory business which comprises law firm Greenaway Scott, corporate finance boutique Verde Corporate Finance, and patent attorney firm Alchemie IP.

Other sponsors include Box UK, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Valero, CPS Group, Development Bank of Wales and Rolls-Royce.

Entries into the Wales STEM Awards close on 28 February. For more information visit www.STEMAwards.Wales