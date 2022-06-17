Campsites in Wales Voted One of the Top Three Regions in the UK

Pitchup.com, the UK’s leading outdoor accommodation booking platform, has recently revealed its top-ranked sites across the UK based on customer reviews. More than two million* UK holidaymakers have booked to stay at one of the 2,700+ sites across the UK listed on the platform in the past year.

Based on customer reviews rating each site for aspects like location, value for money, quality of accommodation, activities and cleanliness, guests awarded almost two thirds of all UK sites listed on the platform in 2021 an overall score of 8/10 and above.

Wales was ones of the top three regions overall, with 208 sites scoring 9/10** or above and two locations featuring in the top 10 sites in the UK.

Moel Famau View, Flintshire, North Wales



Wales’ most highly rated site in 2021 and placing 4th in the Top 10 of all UK sites*** is Moel Famau View. As the name suggests, pretty views are what guests love, along with peace and privacy, at this secluded glamping pod in a fab Flintshire location 10 minutes’ walk from Rhosesmor.

There is just the one smart pod, so guests do not have to share the stunning views of the Clwydian range while luxuriating in the private hot tub in its own secluded pergola. The pod has its own ensuite bathroom, a mini kitchen and a table for eating under cover, although there’s another outside for alfresco drinks and meals on fine days. It’s a good idea to pack walking boots for a trip here – guests often like to climb the hill to find an Iron Age hill fort and take in some amazing 360-degree views, or head out into the many acres of open moorland around the site.

Local pubs are 10 and 15 minutes’ walk away and pony treks and horse riding can be arranged nearby.

Prices start at £140 per night, based on two adults, with a minimum two-night stay.

Clwydian Holidays, Denbighshire, North Wales

This peaceful site on a family-run working farm enjoys views out over the Clwydian Range Area of Natural Beauty.

The fantastic facilities and friendly hosts won it a place in the top 10 sites in the UK*** from 2021’s reviews.

The spacious site is 15 minutes’ drive from Ruthin and has camping pods as well as non-electric grass tent pitches.

Days can be easily filled with walks, mountain bike outings, watersports, fishing and other such outdoorsy antics, while evenings on site are a prime time to light up a barbecue or cuddle up by a fire pit or chiminea (both available to hire on site) while aiming your gaze up at the starry skies.

Facilities include a custom-built kitchen, kitted out with an oven, hob, fridge, toaster, kettle and a dining table.

Prices start at £24 per night, based on two adults, for a non-electric grass tent pitch. Camping pods are from £100 per night for two adults, with a two-night minimum stay.

Glangwdi Glamping, Powys, Mid Wales

Bell tent breaks at this family-run site are perfect for bumbling around the Brecon Beacons National Park.

It scored a perfect 10 for its 41 reviews thanks to its stunning setting and excellent facilities. Children love meeting the little pygmy goats on the site, and the fresh eggs available in the morning for breakfasts are also popular with glampers. Days of hiking, alpaca walking, mountain biking, horse riding, canoeing, gorge walking and lots more are a doddle to organise while staying here.

With Brecon just a five-minute drive away, pubs, coffee shops and restaurants are within easy reach, and guests have also been known to wangle a takeaway delivered straight to their pitch.

Prices start at £80 per night for two adults, with a minimum two-night stay.

Wenallt Wild Camp, Glamorgan, South Wales

Surrounded by mountains and lush natural woodlands, Wenallt Wild Camp is a peaceful family-run spot in the scenic Neath Valley which scored a perfect 10 rating from its 22 reviews in 2021. Set just a short distance from the river Neath in a convenient location within a mile of convenience stores, a pub and a country park, there's a lot to like about this site on the edge of the village of Tonna.

Facilities include toilets and showers (all of which are maintained to a high standard) and a covered communal barbecue area with a dart board, dining table and firepit. Dogs (on leads) are allowed here, as well as campfires in the designated areas. Campers love the friendly owners and described it as “an absolutely gorgeous site with lovely facilities”.

Prices start at £25 per night for a non-electric grass tent or trailer tent pitch, for up to five adults.

Moon Dance Glamping and Camping, Pembrokeshire, West Wales

In a couple of acres of young woodland, 10 minutes’ drive from the coast, and with easy access to a main road for jaunts further afield – it’s pretty easy to see why owners Penny and Jon picked this prime Pembrokeshire spot just outside Llanteg to set up base. Scoring an overall rating of 10, guests love the peaceful vibe and the visiting little shed on site for homegrown produce and fresh eggs. Outdoor chairs, fire pits, barbecues and twinkly lights have all been set up for each bell tent, which also have woodburning stoves. But guests can also pitch their own tents.

The Landsker Trail runs right past the site, and the gorgeous Pembrokeshire Coast Path is about three miles away.

Prices start at £20 per night, for two adults, for a non-electric grass tent pitch. Bell tents start at £60 per night for two adults, with a minimum two-night stay.

