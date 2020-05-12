Campaign to Boost Consumer Demand for Milk to Get Underway

A consumer marketing campaign to increase the demand for liquid milk across the UK to support the dairy sector impacted by COVID-19, is set to get underway.

The impact of the global pandemic has had an immediate impact on the dairy sector with the closure of the food service and hospitality sectors leaving some processors without a viable outlet for their milk and milk products.

The new consumer campaign will help balance the oversupply of milk from the closure of the food service sector. AHDB estimate sales by liquid milk processors servicing foodservice or wholesale markets have dropped by 50-60%.

The campaign, will be led by AHDB with additional funding from Dairy UK, by governments across the UK, retail and wider industry, aims to increase consumer demand for milk by 3% over a 12 week period. This equates to 450,000 litres of liquid milk per day.

The initiative, which goes live next week, will be via targeted social media and a TV campaign. It will aim to drive volume sales of liquid milk in the short term, and sustain this demand over the medium term over the duration of a phased campaign.

It taps into the need for personal moments of human connection to improve well-being in the current crisis and the role fresh milk and dairy plays in that, for example a virtual cup of tea or coffee with family, friends or a neighbour.

The new campaign follows recent moves to support the dairy sector with the temporary relaxation of competition laws to enable greater collaboration so the sector, including dairy farmers and processors, can work closer to solve the issues it is facing.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths, said: