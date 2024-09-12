Calls for More Support for Welsh Law Firms As Recruitment Named as Top Concern

Recruitment has been name the top issue facing Welsh law firms.

The Law Society Wales office’s paper Reimagining Justice in Wales 2030 reveals that 85% of SME law firms in Wales agree that recruitment is the most prominent concern they face.

The Law Society says that increased Welsh Government recognition of the legal sector as a priority for both investment and support would allow smaller legal businesses to access key financial support. This support would allow solicitors to better compete in the jobs market, it says.

Emily Littlehales, owner of North Wales based law firm, Celtic Law Ltd said:

“As the owner of a small practice, it comes as no surprise that other firms like mine across Wales are concerned about recruitment. “With more employers offering remote work, we have the additional challenge of competing with larger city-based firms and firms across the border.”

Chair of the Law Society’s National Board for Wales, Mark Davies, said:

“SME law firms in Wales make up the largest proportion of legal services and are vital for ensuring that the Welsh public can access legal services on their doorstep – not just in our cities.

We are keen to see Welsh Government recognise the important work that these businesses do for people across Wales by increasing its priority and focus on the sector.”