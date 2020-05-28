Call to Swansea Bay City Region to Build Back Better

The Centre for Regional Engagement, 4theRegion, is calling on business owners and entrepreneurs across the Swansea Bay City Region to build back better as part of a people’s post Covid-19 recovery plan for South West Wales.

Having started consultation with over 140 member organisations, 4theRegion is beginning to develop key themes and ideas for a recovery plan for the people of South West Wales. Focussed on shaping regional priorities, the plan will represent cross-sector priorities and include a call to Welsh and UK Governments to greenlight Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon as a key enabler of a green bounce-back.

Co-founder and Chair of 4theRegion Dawn Lyle said:

“4theRegion is on a mission to help make change happen across Neath Port Talbot, Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire. We’re connecting individuals, businesses, community groups and changemakers who are doing great things in the region, who are thinking differently and solving problems. “Covid-19 has given us the opportunity to make change happen in the transition to the ‘new normal’ to a greener, cleaner and kinder regional economy. We’ve got to grasp this chance to build back better; buying local, taking staycations, aligning procurement with the wellbeing goals, investing in green spaces, growing biodiversity and supporting green infrastructure projects that are ready to go, like Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon. “As we grapple with COVID-19, economic and social lockdown, and huge uncertainty about the future, there’s one big question on everyone’s mind. What next? Never before have we had such an opportunity or mandate to make change happen in the transition to a greener, cleaner, and kinder regional economy. “Our future is in our hands. That’s why we want to pull together what we can do as individuals, communities, businesses and organisations to make change happen and co-create a flourishing future for South West Wales.”

Those wanting to contribute ideas to the early stage consultation should contact [email protected]