Call for New Mid Wales Capital Projects Now Open as Region Develops Refreshed Investment Pipeline

Organisations across Mid Wales are now invited to submit proposals for new capital projects to help shape a strengthened regional investment pipeline. The open call is now live.

The purpose of the pipeline is to identify, support and prepare a range of high-impact, investment-ready projects that can help drive long-term economic growth across the region. It will provide possible options for investment through the Mid Wales Growth Deal, but also position Mid Wales strongly for future funding opportunities and wider private sector investment.

This pipeline-led approach will support the region in bringing forward proposals that are ambitious, deliverable and capable of generating lasting economic benefits for Mid Wales — including job creation, productivity improvements, supply chain strengthening and sector growth.

Eligible organisations include private businesses, local authorities, public bodies and registered charities. Projects must have a total capital value between £500,000 and £25 million and secure at least 60% match funding, and be deliverable by 2032. Proposals must also demonstrate clear strategic alignment with regional priorities and the objectives of the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

The current Growth Deal portfolio includes investments supporting innovation, skills, renewable energy development, agri-food and advanced manufacturing capacity, digital connectivity and enterprise infrastructure across Mid Wales. The refreshed pipeline will help ensure this portfolio remains balanced, resilient and strategically aligned with emerging opportunities.

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, and Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, Co-Chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Board, said:

“We are committed to ensuring that Mid Wales is well-positioned to secure investment now and in the future. Refreshing and strengthening our regional project pipeline is a proactive step that ensures we have ambitious, credible and deliverable proposals ready when opportunities arise. We encourage organisations to engage early with the Growing Mid Wales team to explore whether their project may be a good fit.”

Growing Mid Wales will be looking to organise workshops and support events in the New Year to help understand the opportunity and provide support for potential applicants, with further information communicated in due course.

Guidance, forms and supporting information are available at: www.growingmid.wales/GMWPipelineRefresh

Before submitting a proposal, organisations are strongly encouraged to contact the Growing Mid Wales Portfolio Management Office for an informal discussion to understand funding parameters, requirements and timescales. Email: growingmidwales@ceredigion.gov.uk

