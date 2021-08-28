Caerphilly’s DHG Shortlisted for Lloyd’s Bank Business Awards

DHG (Direct Healthcare Group) has been shortlisted twice in this year’s prestigious Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards.

The nominations, in both the Mid Market Business of the Year and Exporter of the Year categories, are testament to the growth of DHG over the past 12 months.

Sponsored by Lloyds Bank, the British Business Excellence Awards showcase the country’s top performing companies and attracts SMEs and FTSE 100 powerhouses, making it the largest and most comprehensive business awards programme in the United Kingdom.

Graham Ewart, CEO at DHG commented on the shortlist,

“This past 12 months has showcased the very best of our company. Our team has worked hard to deliver the very best service to our customers despite the challenges they, and the healthcare sector, have faced, and I’m delighted and proud that their input has been recognised today with this announcement.”

DHG has had an impressive year, exceeding forecasts to anticipate a 45% growth for 2021 and achieving a 15% market share in Europe for its sector across pressure ulcer prevention and patient handling,

With a direct presence in six European countries, and fulfilling distribution to a further 35 across Europe, Asia, North America and Australasia, the Caerphilly-based group, which employs over 600 people, is a global leader in the manufacture and provision of medical devices, products and solutions for patients with limited mobility. Providing pressure care management, moving and handling equipment, specialist seating and bathroom safety solutions, it supports patients in hospitals, acute care environments, residential care homes and private homes.

Today’s nominations are the latest honours for DHG, which has had a stellar year having been shortlisted for multiple awards including Starling Bank's Great British Entrepreneur of the Year award and EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year accolade for its CEO, Graham Ewart.

The company also received Royal recognition this Spring, having been presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for services to International Trade in response to the company’s service to the global healthcare sector and its significant growth in international exports.

The winners of Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2021 will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony in central London this November.