Caerphilly Recruitment Firm Celebrates Seven Years in Business

Leading manufacturing and contact centre recruitment specialist, Clear Sky Recruitment, is celebrating its seventh anniversary with the launch of a bespoke jobs App.

Shaped with the user in mind, the Clear Sky Recruitment App is free to download.

Seasoned recruitment entrepreneur, Ross Porter, who established the jobs business in 2014, said:

“The app we've developed and launched offers a more visually engaging and interactive experience between candidate and the agency. It makes it easier than ever before for candidates to locate suitable jobs, design CV’s, live chat with the agency, upload documents, virtual inductions, registrations are more.” “The new App is just one of the ways that Clear Sky Recruitment wanted to mark our anniversary while evolving our offering to make it as relevant and user-friendly as ever.”

Established for seven years and based in Caerphilly with centres in four UK cities, Ross says the vision for the company was to establish long-term partnerships with clients.

“While this might seem obvious, that was not the standard practice at the time. Having previously been at the helm of what evolved into a multi-branch recruitment business for 13 years, I knew how crucial it was to fully comprehend not only the businesses I was working with, but how the industries functioned as a whole.”

Ross started his career in recruitment when he set up what was Caerphilly’s first ever recruitment company, Draig Personnel in 1999. A business he later went on to sell in 2011 to a national recruitment company for an undisclosed sum. Having taken a few years out to pursue other business interests, Ross returned to the recruitment arena in 2014 with the launch of Clear Sky Recruitment. Ross said:

“I had worked as a temporary worker for an agency in my younger days for an agency who placed me in multiple assignments, so I feel that gave me the core principles of recruitment and what clients expected of their workers. I remember being paid £3.00p/hr and having to work daily from 4am to midday on one particular assignment which lasted for three months.”

The entrepreneur said the founding principles of Clear Sky Recruitment were devised and clearly set out at its inception and have stayed intact across the years that have followed.

“Building strong relationships with both clients and candidates, Clear Sky Recruitment focuses on getting it right, first time for clients and providing a first-class recruitment service.”

Headquartered in Caerphilly with offices in Newport, Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester, Clear Sky Recruitment has experienced steady growth over the last seven years. The business grew that quickly between 2016 to 2017, it was ranked as the 4th fastest growing business in Wales in the Wales Fast Growth 50 listings achieving growth of 517% in that year.

Now employing over 200 temporary and permanent staff, the company has launched its very own App to assist candidates find their desired jobs across the UK.

The Clear Sky Recruitment App is available to download from the Apple Store or Google Play.