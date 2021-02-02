Caerphilly Firm Makes Franchising More Accessible for Start Ups

A Caerphilly mobile coffee franchise has launched a new pricing structure in a bid to ’re-invent the industry'.

Ystrad Mynach-based Coffee Blue has significantly reduced the minimum investment for its franchise packages to make franchising more accessible to those wanting to become their own boss.

The company is also giving franchisees a guaranteed cashback over two years, with no royalty fees and no marketing fees.

Director, Martin Jones, hopes the new plans will create a ‘new norm' for franchising.

He said:

“We want to re-invent the franchising industry. We believe in making franchising as accessible as possible. “Achieving your dreams of becoming your own boss and improving your work/life balance shouldn't come at a hefty price. “This new pricing structure will break down the barriers to franchising, creating quicker, and more affordable ways to start a successful business.”

Founded in 2018, Coffee Blue is a mobile coffee franchise that allows budding entrepreneurs to start their own mobile barista business.

While 2020 was a difficult year for businesses, Martin believes the pandemic has highlighted the demand for happier working environments.

He said: