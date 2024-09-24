Caerphilly Council Unveils Timetable of 2025 Events

Caerphilly County Borough Council has unveiled its 2025 events schedule.
It says that events are invaluable in order to drive footfall into town centres and support local businesses.
The line-up of events includes:
- Blackwood Spring Fair – Saturday 8th March 2025
- Ystrad Mynach Spring Fair – Saturday 29th March 2025
- Caerphilly Food & Drink Festival – Saturday 12th April 2025
- Bargoed May Fair – Saturday 3rd May 2025
- Caerphilly 10k – Sunday 11th May 2025
- Risca Beach Party – Saturday 7th June & Sunday 8th June 2025
- Blackwood Beach Party – Saturday 28th June 2025
- Pride Caerffili – Saturday 5th July 2025
- Bargoed Summer Music Festival – Saturday 12th July 2025
- Caerphilly Cheese Festival – Saturday 30th & Sunday 31st August 2025
- Risca Food FEASTival – Saturday 20th September 2025
- Ystrad Mynach Winter Fair – Saturday 15th November 2025
- Bargoed Lantern Making Workshops – 15th & 22nd November 2025
- Blackwood Winter Fair – Saturday 22nd November 2025
- River of Light Lantern Making Workshops – 22nd / 23rd / 29th / 30th November 2025
- Bargoed Winter Fair featuring The Music & Light Lantern Parade – Saturday 29th November 2025
- Caerphilly Winter Fair featuring the River of Light Lantern Parade & Fireworks Display – Saturday 6th December 2025