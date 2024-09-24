Tourism  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Dev Bank-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Tourism
tourism-podcasts
Dev Bank-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Tourism
24 September 2024
Caerphilly

Caerphilly Council Unveils Timetable of 2025 Events

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Caerphilly County Borough Council has unveiled its 2025 events schedule.

It says that events are invaluable in order to drive footfall into town centres and support local businesses.

The line-up of events includes:

  • Blackwood Spring Fair – Saturday 8th March 2025
  • Ystrad Mynach Spring Fair – Saturday 29th March 2025
  • Caerphilly Food & Drink Festival – Saturday 12th April 2025
  • Bargoed May Fair – Saturday 3rd May 2025
  • Caerphilly 10k – Sunday 11th May 2025
  • Risca Beach Party – Saturday 7th June & Sunday 8th June 2025
  • Blackwood Beach Party – Saturday 28th June 2025
  • Pride Caerffili – Saturday 5th July 2025
  • Bargoed Summer Music Festival – Saturday 12th July 2025
  • Caerphilly Cheese Festival – Saturday 30th & Sunday 31st August 2025
  • Risca Food FEASTival – Saturday 20th September 2025
  • Ystrad Mynach Winter Fair – Saturday 15th November 2025
  • Bargoed Lantern Making Workshops – 15th & 22nd November 2025
  • Blackwood Winter Fair – Saturday 22nd November 2025
  • River of Light Lantern Making Workshops – 22nd / 23rd / 29th / 30th November 2025
  • Bargoed Winter Fair featuring The Music & Light Lantern Parade – Saturday 29th November 2025
  • Caerphilly Winter Fair featuring the River of Light Lantern Parade & Fireworks Display – Saturday 6th December 2025



Columns & Features:
Monmouthshire
23 September 2024

Consultants Appointed to Work on Plans to Redevelop Monmouth’s Shire Hall
Guest Author
29 August 2024

A Summer Season of Low Bookings and Economic Uncertainty
Guest Author
29 August 2024

Tourism Needs a Return to Public and Private Sector Collaboration
Guest Author
29 August 2024

Tourism is Having to Weather Many Storms

More Tourism Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //