Caerphilly-Based Contractor Acquired in Management Buyout

A mechanical and electrical engineering firm with offices in Wales, Wiltshire and Buckinghamshire has been acquired as part of a successful management buyout.

Roberts & Prowse (Swindon) Limited, which was founded more than 50 years ago, has been acquired by Andy Uzzell who has been part of the firm’s leadership team since 2018, most recently as Operations Director.

Headquartered in Swindon, the company also has offices in Caerphilly and Aylesbury and more than 120 employees.

Andy has acquired Roberts & Prowse through a new holding company Mason & England Holdings Limited. The buyout forms part of a broader succession plan which has enabled the retirement of the former owners, Mick and Marilyn Glover, and ensures the long-term continuity of the business.

The corporate finance team at accountancy and advisory firm MHA acted as lead adviser to Andy Uzzell on the acquisition, providing comprehensive strategic and financial advisory services throughout the transaction, encompassing deal structuring and delivery management which sought to balance the long-term objectives of both the management team and retiring shareholders.

Andy Uzzell, who becomes managing director following the buyout, said:

“This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for Roberts & Prowse and our dedicated team. Having worked closely with the former shareholders for many years, I’m proud to carry forward a business built on strong values and trusted relationships. “MHA’s support throughout the process has been invaluable – their strategic insight and practical guidance gave me real confidence at every stage. Together, we’ve achieved a smooth transition which we believe positions the business strongly for continuation of the former owners’ proud legacy.”

James Lawson, corporate finance partner at MHA, added:

“It has been a privilege for the MHA team to support Andy to deliver this milestone transaction. Roberts & Prowse stands out for its longstanding history and strong reputation within the sector. This deal secures the company’s continuity under experienced and trusted leadership, ensuring that its legacy and client relationships remain in safe hands.”

As well as mechanical and electrical contracting services, Roberts & Prowse also provides facilities management, reactive and pre-planned M&E maintenance, heating and plumbing services, gas safety services, plant installations, process system pipework services, and HVAC installations, and Nuclear grade structural steel fabrication works among many other related services.

Mason & England was also advised by Buckles LLP (Alastair Gunn, partner).