Butcher Beefs Up Operations with Smart Technology

A Llangefni butcher has embraced new technology to boost their business thanks to support from the Enterprise Hub (Hwb Menter).

J A Thomas is a traditional family butcher based in the Anglesey market town and is run by partners David Roberts and Christopher Taylor. They supply Welsh meat to the public and many of the island’s cafés and restaurants.

The business received a grant from Menter Môn’s Enterprise Hub aimed at making the most of technology to improve business performance.

The Enterprise Hub supports existing businesses to grow and provides entrepreneurs with the guidance and space to successfully put new ideas into practice. David and Christopher worked closely with Smart Towns Senior Project Officer at Menter Môn, Rhian Hughes, and technology experts, Sensibility, to find a solution to help them improve food safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

As a result, humidity and temperature sensors were installed in the shop’s refrigerators, giving the owners peace of mind that expensive stock is kept safe. The technology includes a LoRaWAN gateway which allows sensors to transmit important data, including when temperatures become too high or too low. Alerts are then sent to the business owners via WhatsApp and email, allowing them to respond immediately.

David explained:

“We can now record temperatures automatically and save data electronically. This will save on staff time and effort of storing the temperature recording for food inspections. We are an incredibly busy shop so we are always looking for ways to use our time more efficiently.”

Working with Smart Towns experts, J A Thomas have used technology to their advantage, letting them focus on their strengths of serving up prime cuts and promoting their business. This approach doesn’t just streamline operations, it also helps reduce waste, saving money on products that might otherwise end up in the bin.

In May, the business purchased a £5,000 meat aging refrigerator. They dry age beef for 28 days, storing stock worth hundreds of pounds at a time.

“Having one of the sensors in this equipment relieves us of any concerns when we leave the shop overnight and especially at weekends when we close on a Saturday until Monday morning,” explained David. “We believe that customers are more likely to trust a butcher shop that demonstrates a commitment to food safety through the use of modern monitoring technologies.”

By maintaining consistent temperatures, the shop can ensure the quality and freshness of its products, leading to higher customer satisfaction and better regulatory compliance.

Rhian Hughes, of Menter Môn said:

“We are always keen to work with local businesses to help them develop and improve efficiency. Businesses keen to find out how they can benefit from Smart Towns technology should get in touch with us and I would encourage them to register to access free advice and resources, including a high street data audit.”

The Enterprise Hub (Hwb Menter) is part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund via Cyngor Gwynedd and the Isle of Anglesey County Council. It is also part-funded by Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).

Smart Towns Cymru is a Welsh Government funded programme of support helping councils, communities and businesses use technology and data to regenerate towns in line with the Transforming Towns agenda.