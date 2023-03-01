Businesses Making Changes to Improve the Way they Deal with Litter and Waste Encouraged to Apply for Business Award

Businesses Making Changes to Improve the Way they Deal with Litter and Waste Encouraged to Apply for Business Award

The Tidy Wales Awards 2023 hosted by Keep Wales Tidy, a charity working across Wales to protect our environment for now and the future, is just around the corner and applications are heavily encouraged for all those unsung heroes in the environmental world.

Since 1990, the initiative that hosts several categories has done wonders for recognising and honouring so many whether that be individuals, volunteers, schools or businesses that pull out all the stops to ensure both love and care is provided for our beautiful country.

One illustrious category this year is the Caru Cymru (‘Love Wales’) Business Award, where, more than ever, businesses are realising the fundamental role they can play of successfully disposing both litter and waste and the importance of tackling climate change.

Open to any organisation or business, the prestigious accolade acknowledges and rewards those who have not only made a positive difference in their industry, but who have benefitted the wider community by maintaining a clean, safe and green environment.

For instance, whether it is making innovative changes such as improving the way in which we deal with waste or litter in our area, recycling waste produced by staff and customers, reducing carbon emissions or just a change in our thinking and behaviour, any one of these changes big or small can lead to significant strides being made in protecting our beloved surroundings.

So, if you strong-heartedly believe there is a business or organisation that has truly gone above and beyond in their statutory duties of keeping our environment clean and tidy, then look no further than nominating them for the Caru Cymru Business Award.

Nominations are now open until 6 March, with finalists being invited to join the famous daytime Tidy Wales Awards ceremony on 19 April at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.

For more information on the award and details on how to fill out an application, visit: Caru Cymru Business Award page

Alternatively, you can directly get in touch with their team by emailing [email protected] or giving them a call on 07469 118914.