Businesses Celebrate Awards Nominations

A host of Welsh businesses are celebrating being shortlisted for the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

This year’s awards shortlist showcases firms with a combined turnover of nearly £2.9 billion and which employ approximately 20,000 people.

Previous winners of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards include the founders of BrewDog, MyEnergi, Zilch, Grenade, and ClearScore.

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday 18th November, at London’s Grosvenor House, where winners for each category in each region will be announced.

Francesca James, Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said:

“The calibre of entries this year is truly outstanding. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and their stories are a testament to the incredible resilience and creativity of the UK's business community. We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and support their continued growth.”

Among those shortlisted are:

Katie Bullon, CEO of activ Digital Marketing Franchise – shortlisted for Creative Entrepreneur of the Year.

Delta Fulfilment, Wrexham – shortlisted in the Equity-Backed Entrepreneur of the Year category.

SXC Gin, Swansea – shortlisted in the Maker & Creator Entrepreneur of the Year category.

codeBeam, Cardiff – shortlisted in the Technology Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Cai Rhys Llewellyn, Technical Director of Voltsecure, Pontypridd – shortlisted in the Start-Up Entrepreneur Of The Year category.

Conrad Ford, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Allica Bank, said: