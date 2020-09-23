Business Wanted to Run Swansea’s Transformed Palace Theatre Building

The hunt is on for a lead tenant to run an historic city centre landmark being brought back to life by Swansea Council.

The business will take responsibility for maintaining and managing the Palace Theatre building once its multi-million pound revamp is complete.

The unique High Street property will have 1,200 sq m of high-tech open-plan office space. It could be sub-let to multiple tenants whose stays – in line with modern trends – could range from an hour to long-term.

It will have a small conference facility which could also accommodate small scale performances. The fully serviced offices will have private space, collaborative working space, meeting space and social spaces.

Robert Francis-Davies, the council’s cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, said:

“This is a high-quality regeneration of a celebrated building so we want the best possible tenants. “They will share our vision of a city centre which is a great place in which to live, work and play. “Our £1bn regeneration of the city centre is well underway and the Palace – a beautiful, iconic and historically significant structure – will have an important role to play. Its success will build on the tens of millions of pounds already being invested in the High Street area.”

The council is working with a top class design team to full redevelop the flatiron-shaped 132-year-old former music hall. Many key features will be recreated, retained or restored.

They plan to have the Palace available for occupation in the second half of 2022. It will initially be let for £150,000 a year.

Built in 1888 as a music venue, the property is a Grade II listed. Stars who played its stage included Charlie Chaplin and Anthony Hopkins.

It’s in the northern end of High Street close to Swansea Railway Station, the Grand Hotel, expansive new student accommodation, High Street multi-storey car park and the core city centre.

The council acquired the Palace from a private owner this year and is making progress on the formal planning process. Work has been carried out to make the dilapidated structure safe in preparation for main construction work that will maintain the Palace’s existing structure and architectural aesthetic.

Palace tenancy details – www.bit.ly/PalaceLease