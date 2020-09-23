Virtual CEW Awards 2020 to Take Place this Friday

Are you a CEW Awards winner? Find out by tuning in, logging on and enjoying the CEW Awards on Friday 25th September at 1.30pm.

The judging has been done, the awards lined up, polished and citations written. It’s been a very different awards process but CEW are almost there now. Everyone knows that social distancing rules mean that CEW cannot host the Awards in the usual manner, so they will be running an online TV style ceremony instead – taking place on Friday 25th September at 1.30pm.

The keynote speaker will be Lee Waters MS Deputy Minister for Economy and Transport and Chair of the Welsh Government Construction Forum. Alongside host Andrew Brown, Lee will present each award – in true BAFTA style. The ceremony will take the form of a pre-recorded TV show, but you can play your part as a socially distanced audience by joining in via social media @CEWales #cewawards2020. So please dress up, share a glass of fizz with your colleagues, socially distanced of course and listen to the great achievements of Wales' own construction industry.

The programme for the virtual ceremony is as follows:

Introduction & Welcome, Andrew Brown, CEWales

Headline sponsor, SEWSCAP

Keynote speech, Lee Waters MS, Deputy Minister for Economy and Transport

AWARD PRESENTATIONS

Integration & Collaborative Working Award

SME of the Year

Sustainability Award

Health Safety & Wellbeing Award

Value Award

Offsite Award

Digital Construction Award

Innovation Award

G4C Future Leader Award

People Development Award

Client of the Year

Civils Project of the Year

Building Project of the Year

CEW would also like to give a big thank you to their sponsors this year. Headline sponsor SEWSCAP – category sponsors, Bouygues, CECA Wales, Kier, Sero, Mott MacDonald, YGC. The organisation is incredibly grateful for everybody's support and commitment to the awards and CEWales.