Business Park Development Set to Include Parking for Crematorium Site

A major new investment at Parc Penprys, a proposed net zero business park development on the outskirts of Llanelli, is set to deliver community improvements aimed at resolving parking and safety problems around Llanelli Crematorium.

Overspill parking on the A4138 has been repeatedly highlighted by grieving families, funeral directors and local councillors for many years, said Bartypower, the landowner behind the Parc Penprys scheme. It is proposing a 150-space dedicated car park within safe walking distance, designed specifically to remove Crematorium traffic from the public highway and provide a safer, more respectful environment for visitors.

The project includes a £500,000 cost to the new car park and associated infrastructure, ensuring the parking solution can be delivered at no cost to the crematorium, the council or local taxpayers. It will also significantly reduce the risk of roadside accidents, as well as provide a calm, organised parking environment for mourners, the landowner said.

The overspill car park, and adjoining green office park, will both be set sympathetically within the existing landscape framework, it added.

Support has been received from across the community, including Cllr Stephen Williams, several local funeral directors who regularly raise concerns about on-road parking and congestion, as well as members of Llanelli Rural Council, the Crematorium’s landlord, Bartypower said.

Town and County Councillor Stephen Williams said:

“As with so many residents of Llanelli and the wider area, I have attended an increasing number of funeral services held at Llanelli Crematorium. The infrastructure of the site has limited potential for expansion. On several occasions I have seen huge tailbacks of vehicles trying to access the grounds and cars parked on the approach road. “The proposal by Mr Dyfrig Richards could have huge benefits for the future of services at the crematorium. It will reduce access delays and the additional stress this causes for mourners and families. It would improve road safety and support the crematorium in managing vehicle activity without impacting its infrastructure. I welcome such an idea and hope authorities can work with Mr Richards on this development to ensure it is realised as quickly as possible.”

Matthew L Jones of Matthew L Jones Funeral Services said:

“As funeral support and carriage masters who use Llanelli Crematorium regularly, we see how often cars are parked on the grass verges, causing problems and extra stress to families. An overspill car park would take cars off these verges and make the journey in and out of the crematorium much less stressful and dignified.”

Hefin Williams of O.G. Harries Ltd added:

“Currently there are not enough spaces inside the crematorium grounds for the number of cars attending funerals. As a result, the main road is being used for parking, causing traffic issues and often delaying the funeral cortege. I fully support the application.”

In addition to the crematorium improvements, the wider development of the site at Parc Penprys aims to deliver a state-of-the-art, low-carbon footprint business park. The location has already been identified within the Local Development Plan (LDP) as suitable for employment use. It is planned to be the first business park in Wales powered by its own dedicated renewable energy source.

Developer Dyfrig Richards said: