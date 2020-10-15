Business News Wales Set up New Media Centre at Tramshed Tech

Business News Wales has a new home in Tramshed Tech.

The publication has moved out of its offices in St. Mary’s Street into two customised media suites within the Grade-II listed building.

Tramshed Tech re-opened their doors from August with fully Covid-compliant hygiene guidelines, a one-way system and digital check-in system to accommodate lockdown rules and provide a safe and secure working environment.

Within a few minutes’ walk of Cardiff Central Station, the modern working space provides ultrafast Wi-Fi, bookable meeting rooms and complimentary tea and coffee.

Established in 2016 in central Cardiff, Tramshed Tech is an award-winning tech & digital workspace, operating a range of co-working incubator & accelerator services for the SME sector in Wales. Recognised now throughout Wales and the UK (named in 2019 by the influential Wired magazine as one of the UK’s Top Ten co-working spaces), Tramshed Tech has now established itself as the go-to default venue for the digital, tech and creative sectors in Cardiff, acting as a first-step staging post for scaling companies, offering tailored business support services and growth/accelerator services to its tenants, members and the co-working community.

Business News Wales, Managing Director, Mark Powney said:

“Tramshed is a really natural home for the Business News Wales team with a buzzing atmosphere and existing pool of tech and freelance media professionals already using the facilities. “As we scale Business News Wales further into 2021, we look forward to working with the team at Tramshed to help establish a new media hub.”

Tramshed Tech Co-Founder Mark John said: