Welcome to Business News Wales’ ‘Wales Business Review’ podcast series.

A weekly Business News Wales podcast, hosted by former First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones.

Carwyn is joined by special guests in our studio every Friday, discussing the latest news, views and updates from across Wales and the wider region.

Episode 1

This week Carwyn is joined by Ben Cottam, Head of External Affairs of FSB Wales, and Robert Lloyd Griffiths, Director of IoD Wales, to discuss the Flybe failure, the impact of coronavirus, and how Wales is leading the world in environmental technology and more.

Episode 2

This week Carwyn is joined by Heather Myers, CEO of South and Mid Wales Chambers of Commerce, and Robert Lloyd Griffiths, Director of IoD Wales, discussing coronavirus, the recent Budget announcement and more.

Episode 3 – Coronavirus Special

This week Carwyn is joined by Ken Skates, Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, and Ian Price, Assistant Director of CBI in this coronavirus special.