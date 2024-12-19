Business News Wales Vacancy: Head of Business Development

Location: Flexible/Wales

Reports To: Managing Director

Salary: £35,000 – £45,000pa + Bonus

About the Role

Business News Wales, the fastest-growing media business in Wales, is seeking an ambitious and results-driven Head of Business Development to support the Managing Director in driving growth across its platforms: Business News Wales, Greeneconomy.wales, and Skills.wales.

This is a dynamic opportunity for a commercially-minded professional to help shape the future of Welsh media by identifying new clients, rolling out innovative services, and developing a strong presence in the business community.

Key Responsibilities

1. Business Development and Sales:

Drive new business growth by identifying and securing new clients across multiple sectors.

Build and nurture relationships with potential and existing clients to ensure long-term partnerships.

Develop and execute strategic sales plans aligned with the company’s ambitious growth targets.

Create tailored proposals and pitches that effectively communicate the value of Business News Wales, Greeneconomy.wales, and Skills.wales

2. Marketing and Campaigns:

Oversee and manage all B2B marketing activities to drive lead generation and brand awareness.

Develop compelling campaigns that promote the company’s services and attract high-value clients.

Collaborate with internal teams to ensure consistent branding and messaging across all platforms.

3. Events and Networking:

Represent the company at trade shows, industry events, and networking opportunities.

Build strong relationships with key stakeholders, partners, and industry leaders.

Identify opportunities for sponsorships and collaborations to enhance the company’s visibility and reputation.

4. Service Innovation and Delivery:

Work with the Managing Director to roll out new services and products that align with market demands.

Continuously assess client needs and market trends to refine and expand the service portfolio.

Monitor and report on performance, ensuring targets are met or exceeded.

Key Skills and Experience

Proven Sales Track Record: Demonstrated success in achieving and exceeding sales targets in a B2B environment.

Strategic Thinker: Ability to develop and implement growth strategies that deliver measurable results.

Marketing Expertise: Hands-on experience managing B2B marketing campaigns and using data to optimise performance.

Relationship Builder: Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build trust and rapport with clients and stakeholders.

Commercial Acumen: A deep understanding of market dynamics and the ability to identify new business opportunities.

Event Management: Experience attending and leveraging events for networking and business development.

Why Join Us?

Business News Wales offers a fast-paced, innovative environment where your contributions directly impact the company’s growth and success. You’ll join a passionate team working towards ambitious targets, with the opportunity to shape the future of media in Wales.

Benefits:

Competitive salary with performance-based incentives

Opportunities for professional development and growth

A collaborative and entrepreneurial work culture

How to Apply

If you’re a driven professional with a strong sales mindset and a passion for business growth, we’d love to hear from you. Please send your CV and a cover letter outlining your experience and how you can contribute to our ambitious vision to mp@businessnewswales.com