Business News Wales  |

Subscribe to the daily newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
BNW - Forward features leaderboard
skills-wales large advert
bnw MEET THE TEAM AD
GEW Ad
19 December 2024

PBusiness News Wales

Business News Wales Vacancy: Head of Business Development

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Location: Flexible/Wales
Reports To: Managing Director
Salary: £35,000 – £45,000pa + Bonus

About the Role

Business News Wales, the fastest-growing media business in Wales, is seeking an ambitious and results-driven Head of Business Development to support the Managing Director in driving growth across its platforms: Business News Wales, Greeneconomy.wales, and Skills.wales.

This is a dynamic opportunity for a commercially-minded professional to help shape the future of Welsh media by identifying new clients, rolling out innovative services, and developing a strong presence in the business community.

Key Responsibilities

1. Business Development and Sales:

  • Drive new business growth by identifying and securing new clients across multiple sectors.
  • Build and nurture relationships with potential and existing clients to ensure long-term partnerships.
  • Develop and execute strategic sales plans aligned with the company’s ambitious growth targets.
  • Create tailored proposals and pitches that effectively communicate the value of Business News Wales, Greeneconomy.wales, and Skills.wales

2. Marketing and Campaigns:

  • Oversee and manage all B2B marketing activities to drive lead generation and brand awareness.
  • Develop compelling campaigns that promote the company’s services and attract high-value clients.
  • Collaborate with internal teams to ensure consistent branding and messaging across all platforms.

3. Events and Networking:

  • Represent the company at trade shows, industry events, and networking opportunities.
  • Build strong relationships with key stakeholders, partners, and industry leaders.
  • Identify opportunities for sponsorships and collaborations to enhance the company’s visibility and reputation.

4. Service Innovation and Delivery:

  • Work with the Managing Director to roll out new services and products that align with market demands.
  • Continuously assess client needs and market trends to refine and expand the service portfolio.
  • Monitor and report on performance, ensuring targets are met or exceeded.

Key Skills and Experience

  • Proven Sales Track Record: Demonstrated success in achieving and exceeding sales targets in a B2B environment.
  • Strategic Thinker: Ability to develop and implement growth strategies that deliver measurable results.
  • Marketing Expertise: Hands-on experience managing B2B marketing campaigns and using data to optimise performance.
  • Relationship Builder: Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build trust and rapport with clients and stakeholders.
  • Commercial Acumen: A deep understanding of market dynamics and the ability to identify new business opportunities.
  • Event Management: Experience attending and leveraging events for networking and business development.

Why Join Us?
Business News Wales offers a fast-paced, innovative environment where your contributions directly impact the company’s growth and success. You’ll join a passionate team working towards ambitious targets, with the opportunity to shape the future of media in Wales.

Benefits:

  • Competitive salary with performance-based incentives
  • Opportunities for professional development and growth
  • A collaborative and entrepreneurial work culture

How to Apply
If you’re a driven professional with a strong sales mindset and a passion for business growth, we’d love to hear from you. Please send your CV and a cover letter outlining your experience and how you can contribute to our ambitious vision to mp@businessnewswales.com

 



Columns & Features:
Finance and Investment
19 December 2024

Matt Hyde Meets: Clockwise

Matt Hyde Meets: Clockwise
Development Bank of Wales
5 December 2024

We Need to Focus on R&D to Achieve Economic Growth

We Need to Focus on R&D to Achieve Economic Growth
Finance and Investment
4 December 2024

Matt Hyde Meets: Go.Compare

Matt Hyde Meets: Go.Compare
Finance and Investment
3 December 2024

Matt Hyde Meets: ANNA

Matt Hyde Meets: ANNA

In Other News:

Business News Wales //