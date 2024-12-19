Business News Wales Vacancy: Head of Business Development

Location: Flexible/Wales
Reports To: Managing Director
Salary: £35,000 – £45,000pa + Bonus
About the Role
Business News Wales, the fastest-growing media business in Wales, is seeking an ambitious and results-driven Head of Business Development to support the Managing Director in driving growth across its platforms: Business News Wales, Greeneconomy.wales, and Skills.wales.
This is a dynamic opportunity for a commercially-minded professional to help shape the future of Welsh media by identifying new clients, rolling out innovative services, and developing a strong presence in the business community.
Key Responsibilities
1. Business Development and Sales:
- Drive new business growth by identifying and securing new clients across multiple sectors.
- Build and nurture relationships with potential and existing clients to ensure long-term partnerships.
- Develop and execute strategic sales plans aligned with the company’s ambitious growth targets.
- Create tailored proposals and pitches that effectively communicate the value of Business News Wales, Greeneconomy.wales, and Skills.wales
2. Marketing and Campaigns:
- Oversee and manage all B2B marketing activities to drive lead generation and brand awareness.
- Develop compelling campaigns that promote the company’s services and attract high-value clients.
- Collaborate with internal teams to ensure consistent branding and messaging across all platforms.
3. Events and Networking:
- Represent the company at trade shows, industry events, and networking opportunities.
- Build strong relationships with key stakeholders, partners, and industry leaders.
- Identify opportunities for sponsorships and collaborations to enhance the company’s visibility and reputation.
4. Service Innovation and Delivery:
- Work with the Managing Director to roll out new services and products that align with market demands.
- Continuously assess client needs and market trends to refine and expand the service portfolio.
- Monitor and report on performance, ensuring targets are met or exceeded.
Key Skills and Experience
- Proven Sales Track Record: Demonstrated success in achieving and exceeding sales targets in a B2B environment.
- Strategic Thinker: Ability to develop and implement growth strategies that deliver measurable results.
- Marketing Expertise: Hands-on experience managing B2B marketing campaigns and using data to optimise performance.
- Relationship Builder: Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build trust and rapport with clients and stakeholders.
- Commercial Acumen: A deep understanding of market dynamics and the ability to identify new business opportunities.
- Event Management: Experience attending and leveraging events for networking and business development.
Why Join Us?
Business News Wales offers a fast-paced, innovative environment where your contributions directly impact the company’s growth and success. You’ll join a passionate team working towards ambitious targets, with the opportunity to shape the future of media in Wales.
Benefits:
- Competitive salary with performance-based incentives
- Opportunities for professional development and growth
- A collaborative and entrepreneurial work culture
How to Apply
If you’re a driven professional with a strong sales mindset and a passion for business growth, we’d love to hear from you. Please send your CV and a cover letter outlining your experience and how you can contribute to our ambitious vision to mp@businessnewswales.com