Business News Wales Collaboration with the University of South Wales Begins

Journos of the Future, a new initiative that will see the students mentored by members of the BNW team, officially began on November 1st.

Amongst those taking part include some of the students in this video.

Of the opportunity, one student said:

“It’s really interesting to me because it is offering us students the chance to get that entry point into the industry.” Meanwhile, another student of the initiative said that gaining experience in the industry is ‘crucial at this point’ and that getting involved in Journos of the Future would be a great opportunity to “learn from professionals in the industry.”

The BA (Hons) Journalism degree at the University of South Wales – accredited by the Broadcast Journalism Training Council industry body – covers how to find and tell stories and the specialist skills needed to work in print, radio, TV and online. Students also have to do over thirty news days, where they learn how to work in a real newsroom, as well as a minimum of three weeks of work experience.

Journos of the Future will see Business News Wales’ Multimedia Production Manager, Sam Cook, give the students insight and advice for their prospective careers.

Prior to the first session, Television Presenter & Journalist Sam said:

“My manager at Cardiff TV, Daniel Glyn taught me the importance of ‘sending the elevator back down’ and with this new initiative, I hope to do just that! I plan to teach the students some of the key skills that I received myself.”

Journos of the Future shall run for four weeks and in which, students at the University of South Wales shall be taught the benefits of mobile journalism and various other skills to help them in their respective careers