Business News Wales Appoints New HR & People Industry Editor

Business News Wales has today appointed Steve McNally as Editor of its re-launched HR&People News section.
Cardiff-born, Steve is an award-winning HR and Business writer with wide-ranging, in-depth experience of the ‘People Function’, developed over the course of a 30-year career that has seen him hold senior management roles in London and globally-based communication businesses.
“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Business News Wales team at such an important time in its evolution”, says Steve. “Over the past decade I’ve watched Mark and his team grow BNW to become the voice of the Welsh Business Community. It’s now part of the fabric of the Welsh workplace and my remit is to make sure the “People Function” is heard throughout this country and beyond. We have so much to be proud of in the work we do across HR, L&D, Organisational Design, Talent Acquisition, Inclusion, Employer Brand, Reward & Recognition, Wellbeing and so much more here in Wales. I want to play my part in amplifying these best practices and the tremendous innovations being developed and implemented here in Wales every day.
“Given these extraordinary times, there’s never been a more important part to play for the people function. And HR has never been under such a spotlight. I’m looking forward immensely to talking with the people who are making the new normal happen in the Welsh workplace – showcasing what they’re doing and how they’re doing it, not just through articles, blogs, podcasts and videos, but through a community where we can all share our knowledge, ask the difficult questions and learn from each other”.
Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, commented:
“I’m delighted to welcome Steve to head up our HR & People channel and bring him home to Wales. I’ve known him personally for over ten years, share his deep passion for promoting Wales at work – and I’m looking forward to working with him to engage with the Welsh HR community in all sectors”.
