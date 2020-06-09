Business News Wales Appoints New HR & People Industry Editor

Cardiff-born, Steve is an award-winning HR and Business writer with wide-ranging, in-depth experience of the ‘People Function’, developed over the course of a 30-year career that has seen him hold senior management roles in London and globally-based communication businesses.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Business News Wales team at such an important time in its evolution”, says Steve. “Over the past decade I’ve watched Mark and his team grow BNW to become the voice of the Welsh Business Community. It’s now part of the fabric of the Welsh workplace and my remit is to make sure the “People Function” is heard throughout this country and beyond. We have so much to be proud of in the work we do across HR, L&D, Organisational Design, Talent Acquisition, Inclusion, Employer Brand, Reward & Recognition, Wellbeing and so much more here in Wales. I want to play my part in amplifying these best practices and the tremendous innovations being developed and implemented here in Wales every day.

“Given these extraordinary times, there’s never been a more important part to play for the people function. And HR has never been under such a spotlight. I’m looking forward immensely to talking with the people who are making the new normal happen in the Welsh workplace – showcasing what they’re doing and how they’re doing it, not just through articles, blogs, podcasts and videos, but through a community where we can all share our knowledge, ask the difficult questions and learn from each other”.