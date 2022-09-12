Business Leaders Across Wales Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week, the country fell in to mourning of the admired leader of our country for 70 years.
As the guns salute echoed around the country on Friday, business leaders across Wales spoke to Business News Wales to offer their condolence and tributes.
Each day this week we will be bringing you further reaction from the business community across Wales.
Kellie Berne
Director of CCR City Deal
I feel fortunate to have lived and worked until now under the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. An inspirational female leader with an incomparable dedication to public service and duty, all whilst being a present and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Queen Elizabeth adapted so seamlessly across the decades and embodied compassion, grace and dignity. May she rest in peace as her example lives on.
Carwyn Jones
Former First Minister of Wales
My deep sympathies to the Royal Family as they deal with the loss of a much-loved mother and monarch. For millions this is the end of an era and it is hard to imagine Britain without her. She will be missed by so many whose lives she touched in all those years of service
Coleg Cambria
On behalf of the staff, students and everyone here at the college, we join the rest of the country in mourning the loss of Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II.
Her commitment to education and passion for providing opportunities and support for young people were a great source of inspiration, she will be so sadly missed and our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time.
British Chamber of Commerce
The BCC is greatly saddened to learn of the death of its patron, Her Majesty The Queen. She was a great supporter of business throughout her reign. On behalf of the Chamber Network we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on their profound loss.
RICS
We would like to express our deepest sadness and condolences at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Ruling for longer than any Monarch in British history, her lifelong devotion and commitment to public service as Sovereign for the UK and Commonwealth will never be forgotten.
Having just celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, the public were reminded of her selfless commitment to her role as both a unifying and steadfast figurehead throughout seven decades of change.
Her Majesty the Queen was the longest serving patron of RICS, and we had the privilege of welcoming her to the RICS London Headquarters to mark our 150-year celebration in 2018. During her visit, the Queen toured the building and met members of the profession – a truly momentous occasion for all involved. Her presence on this day and her unwavering commitment to her RICS patronage will remain a special and important part of our history.
Our heartfelt sympathies lie with the Royal Family at this time of mourning.
Technology Connected
We are united in sadness following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and send our condolences to the Royal Family at this time. During the 70 years of her reign, we have seen the significant impact of advanced technology on society and the way we live, and she was our one constant.
Her Majesty was able to embrace change, to lead us through it and continued to be steadfast in her duty to her country. She showed that technology can be inclusive of all including when she was hosting Zoom calls during the pandemic and engaging with guests across the world, showing how technology can unite everyone. She will be greatly missed.
Lisa Mytton
Strategic Director, National Training Federation for Wales
On behalf of the National Training Federation Wales, I express our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Her dedication was unparalleled. She dedicated her life to serving the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, providing inspirational leadership to businesses throughout her long reign. She also recognised the value of apprentices, as she supported an Apprenticeship Programme within the Royal Household for many years.
Throughout her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II served the nation with honour, dignity and respect and she will be sadly missed by all.”
Royal Welsh Agricultural Society
On behalf of everyone at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, I send my deepest condolences to members of the Royal Family at this difficult time. The Queen has provided steadfast support and guidance to our country and others across the world, and I am lucky to have experienced her curiosity, humour, and deep sense of duty first hand. These are memories that will never leave me.
Alwen Williams
Portfolio Director, Ambition North Wales
We are deeply saddened following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We pay tribute to her lifetime of dedication and devotion to the crown and public service. We send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time.
Robert Lloyd Griffiths
Wales Director, ICAEW
As a nation, we have lost a much-loved monarch who dedicated herself to us all for 70 years by leading a life of example, dedication and duty. My first memory of the Queen is when I was a young boy with my parents watching her travel down Caerphilly Road in Cardiff as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations.
I’ve since had the honour of being in her presence on various occasions over the years but to get an actual honour from her in 2014 was incredible. She always had such a warm and radiant smile with a twinkling eye. She showed such genuine interest and you knew you were in the presence of greatness. My thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family.
Heather Ansety-Mayers
Chief Executive, Manufacturing Wales / Made in Wales
On reflecting on the great sense of loss we all feel, I have been particularly drawn to realising the void we have in terms of losing the best trade ambassador in the World. Our Queen leaves us with a huge legacy in terms of her promotion of trade and enterprise for the UK. The Queens Enterprise awards being one of the most difficult awards to gain, and therefore one of the most prestigious accolades that can be bestowed on business. The recognition of business leaders over the years in the Queens honours list, reflecting her high regard for the commitment those business leaders who contributed greatly to a better Wales. Finally, her personal commitment to the Commonwealth, a coming together of countries to create better trade and cultural connections to support the flow of goods, services and people, all of which are vital to our export and imports for manufacturing. She has done so much to both support our economy and the esteem British goods are held in around the planet. This must not be forgotten.
Looking to the future King Charles III brings his passion for the Princes Trust and young enterprise into his new sovereignty and I am certain the work started by the Queen will continue to be delivered, maybe in different ways, but with the same passion, focus and results. With his personal connection to Wales he will also be one of the best trade envoys for Wales- which can only be a great thing for our Nation.
ACCA
ACCA wishes to convey our condolences and deepest sympathy to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family at this sad time of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
We pay tribute to the huge contribution she has made during her remarkable life of duty and service over so many decades, and in particular her dedication to bringing people of different nations and backgrounds together.
ACCA was honoured to receive its Royal Charter from Her Majesty The Queen on 25 November 1974 which continues to act as ACCA’s constitution.
Chris Martin
Chairman at the Port of Milford Haven
The news of Her Majesty’s passing will be felt throughout the country which she has served with the utmost dedication over the past seven decades. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family at this difficult time.
Alun Jones
Managing Partner at Hugh James
On behalf of the entire team at Hugh James, I would like to express our sadness at the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen, who has faithfully served as Monarch for over 70 years. We would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and send our sincere condolences to members of The Royal Family at this time.
Phil Jones
Business in Focus
The passing of Her Majesty is a moment of great significance and sadness for our nation. The sense of certainty, responsibility, duty, togetherness, fun and endeavour embodied by our late Queen set the best possible example for anyone in business or indeed any other walk of life. Her understanding of the importance of enterprise in our society ran deep and will be continued in her son our new King, Charles III. She will be truly missed and forever respected as the great woman she was.
Giles Thorley
CEO of the Development Bank of Wales
We join with all those throughout the country expressing their sadness and condolences following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her steadfastness and lifetime of public service provide lessons on which we can all reflect. The thoughts of all at the Development Bank are with the Royal Family and those grieving following this sad news.
Paul Evans
Director, Box UK
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. She has dedicated her life to service for our country and the Commonwealth nations, she was an inspiration to us all and we share our gratitude for her selfless devotion. We join the nation at this time in their grief.
On behalf of Box UK I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.
Emma Peterson
Director, Recruit 121
It is the end of an era of which we will never see the likes again in our lifetime. Her Majesty epitomised dedication to duty, leadership and loyalty in her 70-year reign. As a leader, wife, mother and grandmother, she was an example to us all.
Respected the world over for her service, we thank you for your service, Ma’am. Our thoughts are now with His Majesty the King and the rest of the royal family.