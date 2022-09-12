Business Leaders Across Wales Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

On reflecting on the great sense of loss we all feel, I have been particularly drawn to realising the void we have in terms of losing the best trade ambassador in the World. Our Queen leaves us with a huge legacy in terms of her promotion of trade and enterprise for the UK. The Queens Enterprise awards being one of the most difficult awards to gain, and therefore one of the most prestigious accolades that can be bestowed on business. The recognition of business leaders over the years in the Queens honours list, reflecting her high regard for the commitment those business leaders who contributed greatly to a better Wales. Finally, her personal commitment to the Commonwealth, a coming together of countries to create better trade and cultural connections to support the flow of goods, services and people, all of which are vital to our export and imports for manufacturing. She has done so much to both support our economy and the esteem British goods are held in around the planet. This must not be forgotten.



Looking to the future King Charles III brings his passion for the Princes Trust and young enterprise into his new sovereignty and I am certain the work started by the Queen will continue to be delivered, maybe in different ways, but with the same passion, focus and results. With his personal connection to Wales he will also be one of the best trade envoys for Wales- which can only be a great thing for our Nation.

