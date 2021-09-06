Business in Focus Expands with an Exciting New Offering for West Wales

Wales’ leading business support organisation and commercial landlords have today announced that they have secured premises to expand their current offering. This important move means that Business in Focus will now be able to offer start ups test trading and co-working space in West Wales.

Chief Executive, Katy Chamberlain said

“as we have been emerging from lockdown restrictions we have been listening to feedback following the pandemic and taking note of the new way that people want to work. We have reacted by investing in Shared Spaces as a solution to hybrid working, a work space for remote workers to feel less secluded and most importantly the opportunity for start-up businesses to take their products to market.”

By launching Shared Spaces, Business in Focus underpins their start up support with further opportunities for entrepreneurs. Not only will they have space to work on their ideas and collaborate with like-minded people but they have the opportunity to test trade their products in a premier space in a vibrant town centre location.

Shared Spaces situated in St Catherine’s Walk Shopping Centre, Carmarthen has already welcomed its first tenant Focus Carmarthen Enterprise Hub, who will use this space as an additional satellite location to their current setting in Canolfan S4C Yr Egin. This will enable the Hub team to extend their reach, allowing more people to access the service.

Angharad Harding, Focus Carmarthen Enterprise Hub Manager and Business Advisor said of the tenancy

“As well as an economic benefit to many businesses that have changed the way they work, Shared Spaces will allow our team to connect with the local community on a wider level. It will also enable us to launch our pop-up shops as Shared Spaces will be offering test trading opportunities in dedicated space within the building. This will be open to our clients and the local community to showcase their products.”

The spacious, open plan premises is welcoming visitors from today and offers a variety of co-working packages to suit a range of needs, plus if you fancy testing the market with any products you’re developing you can book a dedicated space for free with the team today.

For more information contact Shared Spaces on 01267 611298.