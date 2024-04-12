Business Coverage in North Wales to Increase Following Appointment of Regional Business Reporter

In a strategic move aimed at strengthening the region's business ecosystem, Business News Wales has appointed Llio Roberts as its North Wales Business Reporter.

The appointment is a partnership between independent and Welsh-owned publisher Business News Wales and North Wales-based Science Park M-SParc. The unique partnership is aimed at amplifying the voice of the business community in North Wales.

The move follows Business News Wales' appointment of a new national editor in February 2024 and bucks the trend of recent business journalist redundancies announced across national media outlets.

Llio will play a pivotal role in producing regular articles, interviews, and reports that shine a spotlight on businesses across North Wales. The coverage will extend to a special focus on M-SParc's innovative activities and the organisation's recent London links as they work to strengthen the Wales in London Network.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, said:

“We are excited to work with Llio and collaborate with M-SParc to address the need for dedicated business coverage in North Wales. This appointment underscores our dedication to bolstering and amplifying the voices of businesses in the region. The establishment of our North Wales presence is a clear indication of our commitment to ensuring all regions of Wales benefit from our coverage. This investment aligns perfectly with our upcoming launch of a range of new services scheduled for 2024, and we are looking forward to introducing these offerings to businesses and organisations across North Wales.”

Pryderi Ap Rhisiart, Managing Director of M-Sparc, said:

“M-SParc is proud to partner with Business News Wales on this important venture. Our mission has always been to stimulate and celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship in North Wales, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with our objectives. We look forward to seeing Llio’s contributions in highlighting the region's potential and achievements. I am delighted to be supporting the team at Business News Wales’ in their ambition to become a truly pan-Wales publisher.”

Gemma Casey, Business News Wales editor, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Llio to our team. Her extensive experience of the North Wales business scene will greatly enhance our coverage of the region, which is teeming with entrepreneurial spirit and economic potential. “Llio’s hybrid role, supporting M-Sparc’s exciting projects alongside creating original content for our platform, puts her in a strong position to develop first-class networks and ensure we are telling the story of the business community across all sectors and industries in North Wales.”

Llio said:

“I am thrilled to be part of such a respected platform that plays a crucial role in informing and connecting the Welsh business community. I look forward to contributing to the team's efforts to spotlight the achievements and opportunities within North Wales, and to sharing the stories that matter most to our readers.”

Llio will begin her role immediately, reporting on the latest business news, trends, and events from across North Wales. Her work will be featured across Business News Wales' digital platforms, including Greeneconomy.wales and skills.wales.

Any businesses or organisations in North Wales who wish to boost their profile and promote their events, investments or other interesting business or innovation stories are encouraged to contact Llio at [email protected]