Business Angel Secures Strategic Investment in a Leading Fire Prevention and Security Solutions Company

South Wales-based entrepreneur, Dave Farnham, has made a significant financial investment in SECUREIT, a prominent fire prevention and security solutions company headquartered near Bridgend.

Farnham’s decision to invest in SECUREIT is driven by a strong alignment with the company’s ethos of innovation, its focus on continuous development, and a shared commitment to supporting local businesses in Wales.

Dave Farnham, who resides in the Vale of Glamorgan, emphasised the importance of this local investment, stating:

“Being a Wales-based entrepreneur, I really wanted to invest in another Welsh business. The company’s proximity to my home makes it even more meaningful, as it allows me to visit regularly and stay connected with the team. SECUREIT is all about its people and quality of service, which resonates deeply with me.”

Farnham’s extensive experience in the construction and retail sectors, both in the UK and overseas, has positioned him as an influential figure in the business investment community.

“Career-wise, I’ve been fortunate to follow my passions and interests,” he shared. “After working overseas in construction, I settled in South Wales and grew a successful retail business. This was the springboard to becoming an angel investor, and I am pleased to be able to invest in a company that has already added value to my own business ventures.”

SECUREIT managing director, Philip Popham explained that a key factor in Farnham’s decision to invest in SECUREIT was is his deep understanding and experience as a customer of fire and security monitoring services.

“Having had CCTV cameras and monitored security systems on various business premises, he is ideally placed to help our business hone its B2B offerings.” Popham continued. “He has an in-depth understanding of the customer’s point of view, which will be invaluable as we work to refine and expand SECUREIT’s product offerings and services”.

Farnham is particularly enthusiastic about SECUREIT’s commitment to innovation and ongoing research and development efforts.

“One of the main draws for investing in SECUREIT was its ethos of innovation and continuous development,” he noted. “Some exciting R&D with significant product development potential has been on-going for a sometime, and I want to help facilitate its delivery.”

With this strategic capital investment, Farnham aims to support SECUREIT in reaching its full potential.

“My wish is to see the company grow and progress to its full capabilities, ignited by this investment. I am confident that together, we can achieve great things.”