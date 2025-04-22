Business Advisory Group Expands Cardiff Office

Business advisory group Dow Schofield Watts (DSW) is expanding its corporate finance team in Cardiff.

DSW’s Cardiff office expansion comes after an “exceptional” 2024, marked by £809 millio in deals and a 36% increase in overall deal value from 2023. The move will enable DSW to further capitalise on new opportunities, enabling business owners in the UK regions to create, protect and realise value – predominantly through acquisitions, share sales and investments.

In addition to the move to new offices in March, DSW has strengthened its corporate finance team in Cardiff with the appointment of Josh Morris as an analyst.

Josh, a graduate from the University of Exeter, brings transaction experience and an entrepreneurial mindset, having both worked in the field and exited a business that he founded. He previously worked at Prydis Accounting and Wealth in Exeter, where he developed expertise in M&A, accounting, tax, and business valuations. Josh is partway through his ACCA Chartership and is eager to contribute to DSW’s continued success.

Koo Aseeley, corporate finance partner at Dow Schofield Watts in Cardiff, said:

“The office move has given us the capacity to grow and strengthen the team with talented local professionals. Welcoming Josh on board – following his recent successful exit – marks another important step in our expansion across the region. We’re excited to continue building momentum and delivering outstanding results for our clients.”

Michael Dunn, partner in the corporate finance team at Dow Schofield Watts in Cardiff, said:

“Expanding our Cardiff office is a natural step as we continue to grow and strengthen our presence. With a larger team and improved facilities, we’re in an even better position to support businesses as we move into 2025. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead and the chance to help our clients navigate what’s next in a fast-changing market.”

Shru Morris, CEO at Dow Schofield Watts, said: