Build Your Own Small Business Delivering Amazon Packages

The program empowering future entrepreneurs.

At Amazon we have a long history of partnering with independent entrepreneurs and growing together. From thousands of small businesses who reach new customers selling on the Amazon website, to authors who self-publish their work reaching readers and new audiences.

Now, we are giving people who have always dreamt of starting their own business, the chance to do just that – by running their own small business delivering Amazon packages. As customer demand grows, Amazon is supporting the creation of this new class of entrepreneurs.

What are we offering?

Low startup costs – Start your business with as little as £10,000, total of £25,000 in liquid assets required.

Getting you started – Benefit from deals on Amazon-branded vans, comprehensive insurance, industrial-grade handheld devices, and other services help you get your delivery business up and running.

Training provided – We provide multi-week training to ensure you’re set up for success, starting with a one-week introduction to Amazon in our Head Office location, followed by time in the field working alongside the community of existing owners and drivers to learn the tips and tricks of operating a successful delivery business from those who know it best.

A comprehensive toolkit – We give you tools and technology to run your business, including daily processes designed to keep your operation running smoothly.

On-demand support – Owners receive support from Amazon, which includes an operations manual, driver assistance for on-road issues, and an account manager.

Share our experience – Amazon shares more than 20 years of technological and logistics experience to guide you in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.



These owners can then build their business knowing they will have:

Access to the company’s sophisticated delivery technology

Hands-on training

Discounts on a suite of assets and services, including Amazon-branded vehicles customised for delivery, Amazon-branded clothing and comprehensive insurance.

The new Delivery Service Partner program is our latest initiative to partner with entrepreneurs in the logistics space. Since 2011, we have worked alongside dozens of small, local and regional UK delivery companies who have grown their businesses by providing Amazon customers with fast, reliable package delivery. As Amazon customer demand continues to grow, this program will enable us to build more capacity and facilitate new, small businesses wanting to take advantage of the growing opportunity in e-commerce package delivery.

Once each new delivery company is established, those businesses are expected to create dozens of engagement opportunities for delivery drivers working as independent contractors across the UK. These new delivery service providers will join the robust community of traditional carriers, as well as small-and-medium-sized businesses who already are engaging thousands of drivers delivering Amazon packages today.

Learn more here.