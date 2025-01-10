Bruton Knowles Secures Major Public Sector Framework Contracts across Wales

National chartered surveyor firm, Bruton Knowles, which has a hub on Newport Road in Cardiff, has kicked off the new year with the announcement of four significant public sector framework contracts across Wales and the West of England.

These wins underline the firm’s growing reputation for excellence in land agency, property management, and strategic planning services across its National Teams and Service Divisions.

Framework for Land Agency Services – Wales and West Utilities

Bruton Knowles’ National U&I (Utilities & Infrastructure) Team will provide essential land agency services for Wales and West Utilities, supporting the critical domestic and industrial gas network spanning Wales and the South West of England. This partnership solidifies Bruton Knowles’ commitment to its heartland regions, enhancing infrastructure development and maintenance in areas integral to the UK’s energy future.

Asset Valuation Advisory – Ceredigion County Council

Extending its public sector reach, Bruton Knowles’ National Valuation Team, has been appointed to provide asset valuation advice to Ceredigion County Council through to 2029. This contract underscores the consultancy’s trusted expertise in delivering reliable, long-term advisory services to local authorities.

Property Management and Strategic Planning – West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA)

In a dual award, Bruton Knowles retains its role in managing commercial property for WMCA and expands into strategic property planning for transport services. The addition of planning services marks a significant milestone, positioning Bruton Knowles as a key provider across the authority’s diverse property portfolio. The WMCA awards reflect the firm's capability to deliver economically advantageous, client-focused solutions.

James Bailey, Managing Partner at Bruton Knowles, commented on the latest achievements:

“These framework appointments are a testament to the talent and dedication of our national teams and service divisions. By consistently delivering innovative and reliable solutions, we continue to build enduring partnerships with public sector clients across the UK. These wins close out a remarkable year for Bruton Knowles and pave the way for sustained growth and success.”

Bruton Knowles has built a sterling reputation for forging long and successful relationships with public sector frameworks. The firm has worked with the three largest frameworks—Crown Commercial Service (CCS), Eastern Shires Purchasing Organisation (ESPO), and SEWTAPS—since their inception, as well as 12 other frameworks across the UK. This legacy of collaboration demonstrates Bruton Knowles’ dedication to understanding and addressing the specific needs of public sector clients.

With a history dating back to 1862, Bruton Knowles combines deep-rooted expertise with modern, forward-thinking practices. These latest contracts highlight the firm’s ambition and ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients while maintaining a focus on delivering outstanding value. More information can be found at www.brutonknowles.co.uk.