Browne Jacobson Appoints First In-house Pupil Barrister in Wales

Browne Jacobson is taking a lead to supporting young legal talent in Wales by appointing what is believed to be the nation’s first in-house pupil barrister within private practice.

David Drew has enrolled on a two-year pupillage at the UK and Ireland law firm’s Cardiff office.

A pupillage is the work-based learning component of Bar training, which then qualifies individuals to practise as a barrister.

Working under the supervision of experienced barristers, a pupillage is usually completed in chambers but Browne Jacobson is one of the few law firms to offer this within its in-house barrister team. It was the first of its kind to be recognised as an approved pupillage training provider by the Bar Standards Board in 2010.

Samantha Paxman, Barrister and Partner who oversees the barrister team in Cardiff and was one of the firm’s first pupil barristers, said:

“Browne Jacobson has a proven track record of producing and retaining excellent barristers, who work hand in glove with our solicitor colleagues during proceedings to provide clients with a truly full service. “We are particularly proud of our reputation as a successful pupillage training provider in England and we’re excited to now be rolling this out in Wales, where our presence continues to grow rapidly. “As a trailblazer in improving social mobility in the legal profession – demonstrated by our firm’s joint-top ranking in the Social Mobility Foundation's prestigious Social Mobility Employer Index for 2024 – this is another example of how we are widening the routes into a career in law, while lowering entry barriers by offering the extra financial security that comes with being an employed barrister as opposed to the more traditional self-employed path.”

The pupillage programme is designed to equip aspiring barristers with the skills and knowledge required for a successful career at the Bar.

During the 24-month programme, individuals will receive guidance from a dedicated pupil supervisor and shadow them in court proceedings, which include the High Court, Upper Tier Tribunal and County Courts, before conducting their own hearings in the practising period of pupillage.

Prior to joining Browne Jacobson, David worked in IT while undertaking his law degree with the Open University, before completing his bar training course at Cardiff University’s School of Law and Politics.

Following a successful application for pupillage in 2024, David was hired by the firm as an Assistant Advocate in August last year, before starting his pupillage on 31 March 2025.

David said:

“I wanted to join Browne Jacobson's barristers’ team as not only would I be joining a nationally-renowned law firm but I would benefit from seeing the high-quality cases the team conducts. The fact that I get to shadow such a wide variety of barristers across a breadth of areas of law is fantastic and I’m enthusiastic about what I will learn during my pupillage. “As someone with a young family, a career at the employed Bar with this firm gives me the security my family and I need while allowing me to pursue an interesting, exciting and varied role.”

Browne Jacobson’s in-house barrister team, which comprises 14 employed barristers (including nine trained pupil supervisors) and two pupil barristers, is renowned for its specialism in conducting high-profile and lengthy inquests for health organisations, public bodies and education providers, often before juries.

The team is instructed to prosecute on behalf of national regulators, such as the Teaching Regulation Agency, and specialises in education matters before the First and Upper-Tier SEND Tribunals. Additionally, it receives instructions in Court of Protection, employment and civil litigation, including trials and injunctions.

Applications for Browne Jacobson’s mini-pupillage scheme, which offers people the opportunity to shadow the barrister team for a week, are now open until 31 May. For more information, click here.

For more information about the pupillage programme and virtual work experience scheme for aspiring barristers, click here.