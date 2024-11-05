Brooks Macdonald Announces Acquisition of CST Wealth Management

Wealth management firm Brooks Macdonald has acquired chartered financial planning firm CST Wealth Management.

CST Wealth Management’s assets under advice (AuA) are c. £170 million and have a high-quality base of around 500 clients. In addition to financial planning for individuals, Bridgend-based CST offers financial planning for businesses.

The acquisition adds to Brooks Macdonald’s growing offering in Wales, it said, with the CST team well known to the firm. It added that CST represents a ‘strategic and cultural fit to Brooks Macdonald’, aligned with the Group’s strategy to expand client reach and accelerate growth in financial planning. It follows the recent acquisitions of LIFT-Financial and Lucas Fettes Financial Planning.

Andrea Montague, Chief Executive of Brooks Macdonald, said:

“CST Wealth Management is well known to our Cardiff team for their excellent client service. We are delighted to welcome them to Brooks Macdonald as we increase our offering in Wales and grow our presence in financial planning, aligned with our strategy to reignite growth.”

Gwyn Williams, Director of CST Wealth Management, said: