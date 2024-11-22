British Airways Makes Multi-million Pound Aviation Investment in Cardiff Airport Base

British Airways has announced a multi-million pound investment in its engineering maintenance facility at Cardiff Airport.

The planned investment will expand one of three existing maintenance bays at British Airways Maintenance Cardiff (BAMC) to facilitate larger long-haul A350 aircraft. When completed, BAMC will go from one to two fully flexible bays, which will allow more complex and detailed maintenance work to be completed.

The planned work will help increase the airline’s efficiency across maintenance operations as the engineering base will be able to facilitate more aircraft types. Currently, the base can only serve Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft types. This expansion, part of the airline’s £7 billion transformation investment, will get underway in 2025 and is expected to be completed by 2026.

British Airways said the project underscores the airline's commitment to the future of its Cardiff-based operations – which employs 480 colleagues.

Andy Best, Chief Technical Officer at British Airways, said:

“Our Welsh engineering base is an integral part of our maintenance operation, and this investment, as part of our wider maintenance strategy, will ensure that British Airways Engineering Wales continues to play a key role for many years to come. The expanded facility provides us with greater flexibility and control over our Heavy Maintenance activity on both the Boeing and Airbus long-haul fleets, ensuring more efficient planning and execution.”

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Welsh Government, said: