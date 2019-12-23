Brecon Carreg Announces Management Buyout

Brecon Carreg Mineral Water has been acquired by senior management member, David Stockley.

Previously Brecon Carreg’s Commercial Manager, Mr Stockley has acquired the company from Belgian company, Spadel.

CEO for Spadel, Marc du Bois, said:

“It was not at all an easy decision to sell Brecon Carreg, because it’s a company that has been part of our group for 35 years and it has been a fine success story for us. But we feel comfortable about this operation, because we know that we are leaving the company in good hands. By selling Brecon Carreg to David Stockley and his entire team, people for whom we have the utmost trust, we are convinced that the company will continue to prosper in the years to come and that Brecon Carreg will remain the number one brand in Wales more than ever before.”

Brecon Carreg has been the number one selling mineral water in Wales over the past four years. Last year’s production amounted to 48 million litres with a 19% value market share.

All 32 jobs within the company were safeguarded in the buyout that sees the brand returning to a Welsh ownership.

Mr Stockley, added: