Brecon Carreg Announces Management Buyout

Brecon Carreg Mineral Water has been acquired by senior management member, David Stockley.
Previously Brecon Carreg’s Commercial Manager, Mr Stockley has acquired the company from Belgian company, Spadel.
CEO for Spadel, Marc du Bois, said:
“It was not at all an easy decision to sell Brecon Carreg, because it’s a company that has been part of our group for 35 years and it has been a fine success story for us. But we feel comfortable about this operation, because we know that we are leaving the company in good hands. By selling Brecon Carreg to David Stockley and his entire team, people for whom we have the utmost trust, we are convinced that the company will continue to prosper in the years to come and that Brecon Carreg will remain the number one brand in Wales more than ever before.”
Brecon Carreg has been the number one selling mineral water in Wales over the past four years. Last year’s production amounted to 48 million litres with a 19% value market share.
All 32 jobs within the company were safeguarded in the buyout that sees the brand returning to a Welsh ownership.
Mr Stockley, added:
“I am confident that the return of the Brecon Carreg business to independent Welsh ownership will bring real benefits both to the business itself and to the local region, and I’m pleased that the number one water brand in Wales is now a 100% Welsh brand.
As a business we will be able to be much more agile and flexible in responding to current market trends, which is important in the challenging market conditions that our industry currently faces.
During my time as a senior manager at Spadel over the last 12 years, I have done all I can to encourage local sourcing wherever possible. As the owner of Brecon Carreg Limited, I am now in a position to ensure that this will be very much a core principle of the company, going forward.”