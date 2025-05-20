Brand Hatchers Wins King’s Award for International Trade

Brand Hatchers has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

Founded by Emily Griffiths and her father Chris Howarth, Cardiff-based Brand Hatchers has grown from a family-led startup into a global business, now selling products in more than 36 countries. Its flagship brand Brain Blasterz is the leading sour candy brand across Europe and the Middle East, while its fast-growing e-commerce brands – Nurture by Nature (self-care and wellness) and Guitar Lab (musical accessories) – are category leaders on Amazon UK, US, and EU.

“Winning the King’s Award is a huge moment – not just for us as a business, but for the people and values behind it,” said Emily Griffiths, co-founder and CEO. “We built this company with an international mindset from the start, and to now be recognised at this level is an incredible honour.

“I’m incredibly proud to lead a company that proves ambition, and compassion can go hand in hand. Our flexible workplace policies don’t just support our team – they make it possible for me to juggle leadership and family life too. We’re showing that you can grow internationally without compromising on people, culture or purpose. “This award is also a testament to the hard work, creativity and dedication of our amazing team in Cardiff. Every success we’ve had has been driven by their energy and belief in what we’re building – I’m incredibly grateful to work alongside such talented and passionate people.

“Working with such a wide variety of markets and clients is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do,” Emily said. “It keeps us learning, evolving, and pushing forward.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, formerly known as the Queen’s Awards, are the highest official UK awards for British businesses. As a recipient, Brand Hatchers will now be entitled to use the King’s Awards emblem for the next five years – a mark of outstanding achievement in international trade.