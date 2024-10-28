Brains CEO Hands Over Baton as Brewer Set for Further Innovation and Growth

Brains Brewery’s CEO Jon Bridge will step down in December following four years in post.

He will be handing over to newly appointed Managing Director (MD) Nick Payne, who will take the helm of the iconic Welsh brewer in January 2025.

As part of a long-term succession plan, Jon will leave his role after navigating Brains through some of its most challenging times, including the Covid 19 pandemic, which saw the hospitality industry close down entirely and leave the business with significant bank debts. Jon successfully turned the business around, initiating his Project Phoenix, which saw Brains’ core pub estate leased to Marston’s as part of a strategic deal and the freeholds subsequently sold to private equity. As part of the business turnaround, Jon led a major restructure of the company.

Jon’s career spans more than 30 years in the retail and hospitality sectors and prior to his appointment as the Brains’ CEO in 2021, he held roles as its Operations Director and Director of People and Culture. Before joining Brains, Jon enjoyed an impressive leadership career, including 10 years with retailer House of Fraser.

On his time at Brains, Jon said:

“It has been an incredible journey and privilege leading this iconic Welsh brand and working with such a talented team, both past and present. “I am confident that I’m leaving the brewery in excellent financial health and with Nick taking the reins, it’s in a superb position to build for the future. I look forward to seeing Brains brewery and its beer brands expand and thrive.”

Richard Westwood, Chair of SA Brain & Company, said of Jon’s tenure:

“Jon has been integral to the resurgence of Brains Brewery. His commercial acumen and strong strategic leadership have been paramount to the brewery’s continued success. As an authentic, people-centric business leader, Jon is recognised for his integrity, transparency, and pragmatic approach. His unwavering ethical foundation has consistently impressed me. We extend our sincere gratitude for his dedication and invaluable contributions during his time with Brains.”

Nick Payne joins the company with more than 20 years of experience in the brewing and beverage industry. Most recently, Nick served as the Managing Director at Cygnet Gin. Prior to his role at Cygnet, Nick has also held roles with Budweiser Budvar UK Limited, Brewdog and Marston’s.

Having been brewing in Cardiff since 1882, Brains is still owned by the descendants of Samuel Arthur Brain.

In his new role as MD, Nick will oversee all aspects of the Brains operations, including brand, sales, marketing and further securing and developing the future of the brewer.

Nick said of his appointment: