Brains Brewery Partners with Design Studio for New Branding Plans

Brains Brewery is partnering with design studio Toward to create new branding, due to launch this autumn.

Brains will be working closely with Toward, a Cardiff-based design studio renowned for delivering brand and digital strategy, creative identity development, and transformative web and customer experiences. Toward will be working with the brewer to craft a brand that feels both contemporary and deeply rooted in tradition and nostalgia.

The refreshed identity includes a new logo, new colours, and a reimagined logo – all designed to communicate the warmth and community spirit that has defined Brains for generations.

Founded in 1882 by Samuel Arthur Brain, SA Brain has remained a symbol of pride and passion in Welsh brewing for over 140 years.

Nick Payne, Managing Director of SA Brain, said:

“Brains has always been about bringing people together over great beer. This partnership with Toward is about reimagining how we tell that story visually – not just for now, but for the future.

“We’re incredibly excited for what’s to come and can’t wait to share it with our loyal customers and new fans alike.”

Mike Jordan, Managing Director of Toward, said:

“This is very exciting news for all involved. SA Brain is more than a brewery – it’s a national institution. A brand that’s etched into the hearts of many of us here in Wales and far beyond. It deserves to thrive -not only for its proud history, but for the quality of the beer that continues to flow from Dragon Brewery, still brewing in the heart of Cardiff.