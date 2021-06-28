Box UK Ranked as a Top 50 Client Rated Digital Agency

Box UK has placed 14th in the Top 50 Client Rated Digital Agencies list by leading industry title and widely-read marketing website, The Drum.

Business News Wales spoke to Box UK Managing Director Benno Wasserstein about this recent accolade and what this means to the team at Box UK.

Please click below to hear more:

The announcement comes following The Drum’s Digital Agency Census, which asked clients to rate their digital agency partners across a range of measures, including; overall satisfaction, recommendations, value for money, teamwork and collaboration, work quality and relationship management quality.

In reference to Box UK’s achievements, Adrian Goodman, Digital Product Manager for RS Components stated:

“They are truly invested at every level in the success that their clients have in achieving and exceeding goals.”

Speaking in response to the announcement, Box UK Managing Director Benno Wasserstein said: