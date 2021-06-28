Four Cymru Acquire Cardiff Creative Agency Cheeky Monkey Creative

Strengthening its position in the digital and creative market, independent integrated agency Four Communications Group (Four) has acquired south Wales based agency Cheeky Monkey Creative. Rebranding as Four Cymru, the agency will join Four’s current Welsh operations based in Aberystwyth and Cardiff as well as working as part of Four’s international digital and creative teams based in London and the United Arab Emirates.

Following the deal, Four Cymru will be sixteen strong – a significant portion of the 77-strong creative, digital and performance unit at Four. In total Four has some 315 employees and is one of the UK and UAE’s major independent marketing services groups.

Founded by Bleddyn Edwards in 2001, Cheeky Monkey Creative has provided branding, creative, content, digital, video and animation services to a wide range of clients including National Museum Wales, Institution of Civil Engineers and Welsh Government Energy Service. Bleddyn becomes director, Creative & Content of Four Cymru. He has worked extensively in the Welsh design industry for over twenty-five years and has a thorough knowledge of Welsh culture and vast experience in working with both public and private sector clients as well as those in the third sector. He is a fully bilingual, first language Welsh speaker adept at designing in both English and Welsh, with a thorough understanding of the considerations of bilingual design.

Nan Williams, Four Communications Group chief executive and chair of GlobalWelsh said:

“We are seeing huge demand for and growth in digital, creative and content services and Wales has been one of our best-performing units over the last year despite the pandemic. So we are thrilled to invest further in the Welsh creative economy.”

Meilyr Ceredig, managing director Four Cymru said:

“We are delighted to welcome the Cheeky Monkey Creative team to the Four family. Today’s announcement ensures we continue to build on our specialism in Wales of placing bilingual creative content at the heart of everything we do for clients.”

Bleddyn Edwards said:

“This is a great opportunity for everyone at Cheeky Monkey Creative. We have built a strong team and a loyal client base. Staff will now be able to participate on a larger, more international stage and enjoy the additional exciting opportunities this provides. Our aim has always been to create and develop content that is not only of high quality but responds fully and appropriately to client needs. We pride ourselves on being forward looking constantly in our approach and to join forces with a multi faceted organisation such as Four allows us to take the next step in our development. We are very much looking forward to the future.”

This acquisition is the ninth since Four successfully secured a £10m investment of equity finance from BGF (Business Growth Fund) in 2015 and its 13th acquisition overall. The agency has a strong track record of acquiring and integrating communications agencies which offer complementary services to the Group.