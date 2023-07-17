Bouygues UK Welcomes Katie Hathaway as Head of Social Value for Wales and the South West

Katie Hathaway has joined Bouygues UK as Head of Social Value for Wales and the South West.

Recognised in 2022 as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction by the National Federation of Builders (NFB), Katie has also been shortlisted again this year for the same accolade. She joins Bouygues UK following her highly successful role as Head of Business

Engagement and Communication at AccXel: the UK’s first construction skills accelerator centre founded to tackle the skills shortages in the construction industry.

Katie will lead Bouygues UK’s social value team with a focus on raising its profile across the region and increasing engagement with the supply chain, education providers and third sector organisations.

Projects within Wales and the South West include the landmark Pentre Awel development in Llanelli, the Carmarthen Hwb at the former Debenhams site at St Catherine’s Park, and the regeneration of 71/72 Kingsway in Swansea. Bouygues UK is also a supplier of both Southern Construction Framework’s (SCF) 5th generation SCF Construct Framework for the South West, on contracts of £4m+, and the DfE CF21 Framework in the South and West Midland.

Cardiff-based Katie, who is also a former Welsh ice-skating champion, is delighted to be joining Bouygues UK:

“I’m thrilled to have been appointed to take on the role of Head of Social Value for Wales and the South West. It is great to be joining a successful, dynamic and talented team on its mission to create impactful and transformative spaces where people can live, learn and thrive. “Since entering the industry some six or seven years ago, I’ve been following various principal contractors closely and had ambitions to work for a company that not only embodied innovation, quality and sustainability, but also had people at the heart of everything they do. Bouygues UK does just that.”

Katie is also impressed by Bouygues UK’s commitment to Women in Construction, a cause very close to her heart:

“As a huge advocate for Women in Construction, it was a welcome change to see that Bouygues UK is led by a woman. Representation in the Board room is key for an inclusive culture and, knowing there are no glass ceilings at this company, was paramount in my decision making to join Bouygues UK.”

Managing Director of Bouygues UK in Wales and the South West, John Boughton said of Katie’s appointment: